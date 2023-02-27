Elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with an official Leather Link band at $83 (Reg. $99)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Leather Link band for $82.87 shipped in the Midnight 41mm style. Down from $99, you’re looking at a rare all-around discount on one of Apple’s most premium bands. This is the first chance to save since back in October and is now $16 off. It’s also the third-best discount of all-time compared with any of the Leather Link offerings, though this is the first chance to save on this exact style. You’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp. Head below for more.

If you’re smitten by the looks of the lead deals but can’t justify the price tag, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra bands for some of the best alternatives. Apple’s in-house accessories always have a reputation of being a bit too pricy, which is why we’ve highlight plenty of options from all of our favorite brands starting at just $5.

Amongst all of the Apple discounts up for grabs in our guide to start the week, the savings really do come centered around the latest wearable. Returning to all-time lows for only the second time to date, both Amazon and Best Buy are getting in on the action by marking down Apple Watch Series 8 styles from $329. Those savings deliver $70 off the usual price tag on everything from GPS models to Cellular configurations and even more premium stainless steel models.

Apple Watch Leather Link band features:

The Leather Link features handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The strap elegantly wraps around the wrist and magically attaches with flexible moulded magnets that gently flex to help maintain a secure, comfortable fit throughout the day.

