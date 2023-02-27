Pokémon’s new TCG Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box now in stock with rare discount to $50 for Pokémon Day

If you haven’t noticed yet, today’s Pokémon Day! In celebration of all things Kanto and beyond, today we’ve already covered what to expect from the future of the franchise from today’s Presents showcase. And while deals are already pouring in on games and collectibles, we’re taking a moment to really highlight an offer on the latest from the Trading Card Game. The Pokémon TCG recently saw an entirely new expansion hit the scene in the form of Crown Zenith, and now Amazon is marking down the popular Elite Trainer Box. Dropping to $49.98, this set just launched last month with a $55 price tag and is now resting at the best we’ve seen. It has largely been out of stock online, let alone at in-store retail locations, and is now just a bit more affordable. Head below for all of what to expect from the expansion, or just go score the box while it’s in stock and on sale!

Crown Zenith first hit the scene back at the end of January and has quickly become one of the most beloved Pokémon TCG expansions in recent memory. There hasn’t been this much excitement since back with the 25th-anniversary celebrations collection, but now the new cards inspired by Galarian art from Sword and Shield are drawing attention. If it wasn’t already for the fact that the set comes with so many exciting cards for casual collectors and competitive players alike, the hit rates from the collection have been way better than expected.

Just about all of the conversations buzzing around the Crown Zenith Pokémon TCG expansion have centered on just how rewarding the booster packs are. I’ve only picked up one of the Elite Trainer Boxes personally so far, but even that was enough to score me some of the lineup’s more interesting cards. I adore the full art trainer art this time around, but of course, the chase cards like Radiant Charizard, as well as VSTAR versions of Arceus, Mewtwo, and the Legendary Birds have made this one must-have set for Trainers.

Included in the Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box are 10 booster packs of the latest Pokémon TCG set. Each of those includes nine cards that give you a chance to score the collection’s 230 total cards. The set has 160 cards in the base, with 70 other additions in the Galarian Gallery set. You’re also looking at some other goods in the box to round out the very last expansion in the Sword and Shield lineup.

10 Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith booster packs

1 etched foil promo card featuring Lucario VSTAR

65 card sleeves featuring Lucario

45 Pokémon TCG Energy card

A player’s guide to the Crown Zenith expansion

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 acrylic condition markers

1 acrylic VSTAR marker

A collector’s box to hold everything, with four dividers to keep it organized

If your affinity for Pokémon isn’t necessarily with the card game, we’re also tracking a series of discounts across some pretty sweet replica Poké Balls. Dropping in a buy-one-get-one-free sale, there are five different designs on sale of the Wand Company’s die-cast metal props. Including everything from the basic Poké Ball to the Great Ball, Ultra Ball, and even some more unique designs, everything is marked down to $50. Not to mention, there are plenty of other deals from $11 now live through Pokémon Day.

More on the Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box:

All-Stars from Galar, Hisui & Beyond!The Legendary heroes Zacian and Zamazenta shine with new VSTAR Powers, and an all-star assembly of Pokémon and Trainers arrive to celebrate the era of Pokémon V! Discover dazzling special illustrations in the Galarian Gallery, and wield the strength of rare and powerful Pokémon, including Charizard as both a Pokémon VSTAR and Radiant Pokémon. Many more Pokémon have their own tales to tell in battle as the Sword & Shield Series reaches its towering peak in the TCG: Crown Zenith expansion!

