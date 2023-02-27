Pokémon Day deals: BOGO FREE Poké Ball collectibles, Switch games, and more from $11

As you might have seen from our coverage of this morning announcement showcase, today is Pokémon Day. In celebration of all things pocket monsters, the Pokémon Company took the stage this morning to detail DLC for the latest mainline Switch games, classic card game re-releases, the Pokémon World Championships, a new sleep tracking app, and more. But with all of the new announcements, expansions, and upcoming new hardware releases, we are also tracking a host of deals on Nintendo Switch games, collectibles, accessories, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Pokémon Day deals – BOGO FREE Poké Ball collectibles

The Wand Company offers BOGO FREE on its replica Poké Ball collectibles. These robust collectibles actually landed in our 9to5Toys’ Favorite Things roundup previously due to the nostalgic looks and high-quality build featuring an engineered metal shell, lift-to-display presentation case, and more. You can get a closer look at our hands-on impressions right here, just be sure to sure to scoop up a couple soon if you’re intersted considering you’re basically scoring one for free right now. 

Equipped with proximity-sensing technology, the Poké Ball’s button glows when it senses motion; pressing the button changes the light color or starts a Pokémon-catching illumination sequence.  Ideal for collectors, the replica comes with a presentation case – authenticated by a uniquely-numbered hologram – and a polished stainless steel ring so that you can display your Poké Ball however you want.

Switch games

Alongside the Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition now coming back in-stock directly from Nintendo and at GameStop, today has also brought some price drops on a series of Switch game releases as well. 

Controllers, accessories, and more

Alongside our hands-on review of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll want to check out some of the latest from the world of pocket monsters below and be sure to check back later for more deals:

