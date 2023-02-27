Greenworks Gold Box discounts electric pressure washers, trimmers, more from $65 before spring

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting an assortment of Greenworks electric tools and accessories with prices starting at $65. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Greenworks 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $159.99. Down from $200, this is 20% in savings alongside the first discount since back on Black Friday. It’s the third-best price to date, and comes within $10 of our previous mention. With spring weather beginning to roll in, this is a great option to actually prepare your patio or outdoor space for the warmer season. Its 2000 PSI output can handle washing off grime and other winter buildup, all while ditching gas and oil in the process. Included in the package are a variery of accessories like various nozzles to pair with the oboard detergent tank and more.

Alongside the model we highlighted above, today’s sale also has plenty of additional electric tools for getting your yard in shape this spring. With the new season and warmer weather making it the perfect time to upgrade your tool shed. There are plenty of other offerings in the sale, as well as add-ons like batteries, all at some of the best prices yet.

Though if your EV game could use some love here, Rad Power Bikes just launched a new spring break sale that’s taking $150 off all of its popular e-bikes. Otherwise, all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off 2023 with more of a green focus.

Greenworks 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Heavy-duty household cleaning requires tools that are as serious as you are. This powerful pressure washer delivers up to 2000 PSI and up to 1.2 GPM of cleaning power to effectively remove dirt, grime, and debris. Its compact design allows you to maneuver the unit with ease, and its 25-foot kink resistant hose and 35-foot power cord provides you the reach needed to tackle any cleaning project around the house. Its PWMA certification guarantees trusted performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!