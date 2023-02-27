Save 50% on HyperX’s TimTheTatMan Edition Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse at low of $30

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight TimTheTatMan Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $10. Featuring a custom design created in partnership between TimTheTatMan, a popular game streamer, and HyperX, the honeycomb shell cuts out unneeded weight without sacrificing durability while dropping the overall weight to 60g. Flexible paracord wraps the USB cable to reduce tension and make it less likely to get caught while gaming. Grip tape is included with the mouse that can add additional comfort and, as the name implies, grip on the sides and left and right buttons. The HyperX NGENUITY software will give you control over the mouse to customize DPI, which goes up to 16,000, RGB lighting, button assignments, and macro recording. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget you could instead go with the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for $20. While the highest DPI setting here is just 6,400, you can adjust it on the fly with a reprogrammable button. Speaking of buttons, there are a total of five that can all be reprogrammed within the Razer Synapse software. The scroll wheel on the DeathAdder Essential mouse has nice green LED lighting to accent the ergonomic design as well.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to upgrade your keyboard alongside the mouse? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $130, a return to the all-time low. Coming equipped with CORSAIR’s OPX RGB Optical-Mechanical key switches, the K70 PRO RGB will have “hyper-fast input with 1.0mm actuation distance and smooth linear travel, guaranteed for 150 million keystrokes.” These keys also feature RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new tech provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. That means you should never have a keypress get missed.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste TimTheTatMan Edition Gaming Mouse features:

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is built for elite gamers looking to gain every fraction of a second possible in their quest to be the best. Weighing in at 59 grams, this full-featured, responsive honeycomb shell mouse has everything you need, just without the extra weight. This special TimTheTatman edition features a TTT custom design and retains everything that made the Pulsefire Haste a fan favorite. TTC Golden micro switches provide satisfying, reliable clicks and are rated for 60 million clicks, so you won’t have to worry about missing inputs. The flexible HyperFlex USB cable and the virgin-grade PTFE skates work together to give you a smooth, easy glide to make dominating the game simple.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!