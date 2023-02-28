Today’s Android game and app deals: Galaxy Genome, Murders on Budapest, and more

Tuesday afternoon is here and we are now ready to collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Be sure to check out this deal on TCL’s 30 SE unlocked Android smartphone as well as ongoing offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and everything else in our Android deal hub. But for now we are focused on the apps including titles like Galaxy Genome, Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, Nimian Legends: Vandgels, Murders on Budapest, SimplePlanes, Chess Coach Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Galaxy Genome:

Galaxy Genome is an open world sci-fi space simulator.

You’ll be able to upgrade your ship and customize every component as you hunt, explore, fight, mine, smuggle, trade and survive in the cutthroat galaxy. Follow the main story or do side missions. This game gives you the ability to feel real space exploration. The entirety of the Milky Way re-created at its full galactic proportions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!