Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 with new all-time low at $520 (Save $180)

Amazon is currently cleaning out the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB Android Smartphone. After seeing the new S23 series launch earlier in the month, those who don’t need Samsung’s latest handsets can now lock-in the best discount ever on the previous-generation device, which drops down to $519.99 shipped. You’d have originally paid $700 even up until today’s price cut, which now delivers a new all-time low at $180 off. It’s well below our previous mention and even the Black Friday discount which previously landed at $598.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s now previous-generation entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot for all-day usage. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to complement your new smartphone would be picking up a new case to go with it. We happen to be a big fan of the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover that was just refreshed for the Galaxy S22. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $16 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip.

Over in our Android guide this week, we’re tracking some notable price cuts that let you get in on the savings of a new handset with a different form-factor than the lead deal. If you are looking for the latest and greatest Android smartphone in particular, we’re actually tracking discounts on three competitors to Galaxy S22.

Right off the bat, the OnePlus 11 5G 256GB is now resting at an all-time low with $100 in savings thanks to a launch promotion to go alongside this ongoing Google’s 256GB Pixel 7 Pro at $186 off. But if you want a just-released device, Samsung just began shipping the new Galaxy S23+ last week and you can already take $140 off the usual MSRP to bring the price down to $860.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G features:

Shoot videos that rival how epic your life is with stunning 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone; Video captured is effortlessly smooth, thanks to Auto Focus Video Stabilization on Galaxy S22. Streaming on the go, working from your patio or binge-watching late into the night? The Galaxy S22 adaptive screen automatically optimizes color and brightness, outdoors and indoors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!