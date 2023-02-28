TCL’s 30 SE unlocked Android smartphone features a 50MP triple camera array at $103.50

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is offering its unlocked 30 SE Android Smartphone for $103.59 shipped. Down from its typical price of $130, today’s deal saves over $26 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only two times in the past. In fact, the last time we saw it this low was back in December. If you’re still using an old smartphone that is on its last leg, this is a great way to replace that without breaking the bank. Delivering a 6.52-inch HD+ display that’s AI-optimized to deliver “more dynamic color and crisp clarity” to the content you consume. There’s a 50MP AI-powered triple camera array around the back, which makes it a simple task to capture fun moments with the family this spring and summer. Plus, you’ll find 2-day battery life and an unlocked GSM design so it can work on both T-Mobile and AT&T’s networks. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

Be sure to put your savings toward picking up this case and tempered glass screen protector combo for just $11.50 at Amazon. Giving you both a protective case as well as a tempered glass screen protector, this is a great way to keep your smartphone protected.

When traveling to those springtime destinations, use the LISEN air vent smartphone holder to get directions hands-free. On sale for $6.50 from its typical $15 going rate, this 56% discount marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This mount doesn’t suction to your windshield or connect to the dash, making it easy to move between vehicles or remove if you sell the car. Plus, it features one-handed operation making it super simple to use. After that, don’t forget to swing by our Android guide to find other great ways to save on things like discounted apps, wireless Android Auto adapters, and more.

TCL 30 SE features:

Create amazing videos and pictures anytime with ease. With TCL 30 SE unlocked cell phone, you won’t run out of space – 64GB internal memory gives you enough space to download and install everything you wish to have on your phone. You can also add up to 512GB of memory with a microSD card (sold separately). Powered by NXTVISION, AI optimization allows the screen to deliver more colorfulness and crisp clarity to immerse you in subtle details. Eye-comfort modes have better protection against blue light. You will feel less eye strain while using TCL mobile phone 30 SE in dimly lit places and enjoy reading time comfortably under sunlight.

