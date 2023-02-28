ASUS’ ROG Chakram X Gaming Mouse connects over USB-C, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz at $134

Amazon is currently offering the latest ASUS ROG Chakram X Gaming Mouse for $134.16 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 16% discount, or solid $26 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $4 of the all-time low. This is also only the fourth price drop to date. You will have three different ways to connect this mouse to your computer thanks to its support for a 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connection. The ROG AimPoint optical sensor will allow for a DPI of up to 36,000 with 8,000Hz polling ensuring precision. There is even a programmable joystick that can provide digital or analog controls in your games alongside the hot-swap compatible mechanical switches. When you’re using this mouse wirelessly, you can expect up to 114 hours of battery life with Qi wireless charging support for a wire-free gaming setup. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re on a tighter budget you could instead go with the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for $20. While the highest DPI setting here is just 6,400, you can adjust it on the fly with a reprogrammable button. Speaking of buttons, there are a total of five that can all be reprogrammed within the Razer Synapse software. The scroll wheel on the DeathAdder Essential mouse has nice green LED lighting to accent the ergonomic design as well.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another mouse option before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the HyperX TimTheTatMan Ultra-Lightweight Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse marked down to $30, a new all-time low. Featuring a custom design created in partnership between TimTheTatMan, a popular game streamer, and HyperX, the honeycomb shell cuts out unneeded weight without sacrificing durability while dropping the overall weight to 60g. Flexible paracord wraps the USB cable to reduce tension and make it less likely to get caught while gaming. Grip tape is included with the mouse that can add additional comfort and, as the name implies, grip on the sides and left and right buttons. The HyperX NGENUITY software will give you control over the mouse to customize DPI, which goes up to 16,000, RGB lighting, button assignments, and macro recording.

ASUS ROG Chakram X Gaming Mouse features:

ROG AimPoint optical sensor: Next-gen 36,000 dpi sensor with 8000 Hz polling rate for ultimate precision

Tri-mode connectivity: Flexibility with wired USB, low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, plus a Bluetooth mode to pair up to three devices

Push-Fit Switch Socket II: Hot-swap compatibility with 3-pin mechanical switches and 5-pin optical micro switches enable variable click force and extend lifespan

More control at your fingertips: Seven buttons and four-way directional joystick offer a total of 11 programmable buttons for versatile hotkey functions

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!