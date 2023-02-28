Funko POP! Star Wars Amazon sale goes live from $3: Grogu, Bad Batch, Mandalorian, more

Amazon has now kicked off a new sale event featuring a range of Funko POP! Star Wars collectibles. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re looking for a one-off gift, something for yourself, or to expand your growing Star Wars Funko collection, this sale is worth a closer look. With deals starting from $3, you’ll find various Baby Yoda figures and others from The Mandalorian as well as the brand’s mini keychains, Bad Batch characters, and more. There’s up to 65% in savings to be had here and everything is waiting down below.

Funk POP! Star Wars deals:

Alongside LEGO’s new Commander Cody and Captain Rex Helmets, we also recently detailed the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 lineup. But before that, we will also be getting a new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing Fighter ahead of Star Wars Day as part of the Ultimate Collector Series with an exclusive pilot Luke Skywalker minifigure. Get a complete breakdown of the upcoming release right here.

Funk POP! Mandalorian and The Child features:

From Star Wars: The Mandalorian is Mandalorian and The Child as a stylized Pop! Moment vinyl bobblehead from Funko!

Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all and the bounty hunting escapades of The Mandalorian with a Pop! Moment of the Mandalorian and the Child.

Vinyl figure stands approximately 4.5-inches tall and 8-inches long. Battery: No Battery Used

Collect and display all The Mandalorian Pop! vinyls!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!