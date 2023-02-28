Funko POP! Star Wars Amazon sale goes live from $3: Grogu, Bad Batch, Mandalorian, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonToys & HobbiesStar WarsFunko Pop!
65% off From $3
Best Prime Day Funko POP! deals

Amazon has now kicked off a new sale event featuring a range of Funko POP! Star Wars collectibles. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re looking for a one-off gift, something for yourself, or to expand your growing Star Wars Funko collection, this sale is worth a closer look. With deals starting from $3, you’ll find various Baby Yoda figures and others from The Mandalorian as well as the brand’s mini keychains, Bad Batch characters, and more. There’s up to 65% in savings to be had here and everything is waiting down below. 

Funk POP! Star Wars deals:

Alongside LEGO’s new Commander Cody and Captain Rex Helmets, we also recently detailed the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 lineup. But before that, we will also be getting a new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing Fighter ahead of Star Wars Day as part of the Ultimate Collector Series with an exclusive pilot Luke Skywalker minifigure. Get a complete breakdown of the upcoming release right here

Funk POP! Mandalorian and The Child features:

  • From Star Wars: The Mandalorian is Mandalorian and The Child as a stylized Pop! Moment vinyl bobblehead from Funko!
  • Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all and the bounty hunting escapades of The Mandalorian with a Pop! Moment of the Mandalorian and the Child.
  • Vinyl figure stands approximately 4.5-inches tall and 8-inches long. Battery: No Battery Used
  • Collect and display all The Mandalorian Pop! vinyls!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Star Wars Funko Pop!

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Add a splash of wood to your PC setup with CORSAIR̵...
Optoma’s refreshed UHD35x True 4K Home Theater Pr...
Microsoft wireless Xbox gampads now on sale from $44 (R...
Govee’s customizable Glide Tri Smart Light Panels ret...
Leave the house equipped with KeySmart’s mini EDC...
Cuisinart’s vertical propane smoker is perfect fo...
9to5Toys Daily: February 28, 2022 – M2 Pro MacBook Pr...
Safeguard your iPhone 14 with Pelican’s Kevlar ul...
Load more...
Show More Comments