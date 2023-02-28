Funko POP! Star Wars Amazon sale goes live from $3: Grogu, Bad Batch, Mandalorian, more

Amazon has now kicked off a new sale event featuring a range of Funko POP! Star Wars collectibles. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re looking for a one-off gift, something for yourself, or to expand your growing Star Wars Funko collection, this sale is worth a closer look. With deals starting from $3, you’ll find various Baby Yoda figures and others from The Mandalorian as well as the brand’s mini keychains, Bad Batch characters, and more. There’s up to 65% in savings to be had here and everything is waiting down below.
Funk POP! Star Wars deals:
- The Mandalorian – Fennec Shand $3 (Reg. $6+)
- Across The Galaxy – The Child $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Bad Batch – Hunter $10 (Reg. $12+)
- The Mandalorian – The Child (Grogu) in a Bag $5.50 (Reg. $9+)
- The Mandalorian – Heavy Infantry Mandalorian $7 (Reg. $13)
- Keychain: The Mandalorian – Mandalorian $5.50 (Reg. $7)
- Keychain: The Mandalorian – The Child with Cup $5.50 (Reg. $7)
- The Mandalorian and The Child $12.50 (Reg. $18+)
- And even more…
Alongside LEGO’s new Commander Cody and Captain Rex Helmets, we also recently detailed the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 lineup. But before that, we will also be getting a new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing Fighter ahead of Star Wars Day as part of the Ultimate Collector Series with an exclusive pilot Luke Skywalker minifigure. Get a complete breakdown of the upcoming release right here.
Funk POP! Mandalorian and The Child features:
- From Star Wars: The Mandalorian is Mandalorian and The Child as a stylized Pop! Moment vinyl bobblehead from Funko!
- Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all and the bounty hunting escapades of The Mandalorian with a Pop! Moment of the Mandalorian and the Child.
- Vinyl figure stands approximately 4.5-inches tall and 8-inches long. Battery: No Battery Used
- Collect and display all The Mandalorian Pop! vinyls!
