LEGO set to launch new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing Fighter ahead of Star Wars Day

Today, 9to5Toys can share that we finally know what the May the 4th LEGO Star Wars UCS set will be. Launching ahead of Star Wars Day, the latest vehicle to get the Ultimate Collector Series treatment is one we’ve actually already seen twice before. Hitting store shelves with nearly 1,950 pieces on May 1, the new LEGO UCS X-Wing will arrive as set number 75355 with an exclusive pilot Luke Skywalker minifigure.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO UCS X-Wing set to launch on May 1

After getting a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 lineup over the weekend, today we’re back to report on the May the 4th news. Specially, information on the upcoming Ultimate Collector Series set. The news was first reported by PromoBricks earlier this morning before we were able to independently confirm the report. Launching before Star Wars Day, set number 75355 will be giving builders a chance to bring home the iconic X-Wing Starfighter in UCS form.

In its upcoming form, the latest Red Five starfighter will stack up to 1,949 pieces and comes packed with the usual UCS flare. 9to5Toys can’t currently share info on exact dimensions of the set at this point, though it’ll include the usual black display stand as well as a plaque showing off information on the ship from Star Wars canon. One thing to explicitly note is that it looks like the LEGO Group will finally be swapping over to printed plaques like we’ve seen from other themes, ditching the much-maligned stickers that have long plagued the collectible sets.

As for the included minifigure, builders will be getting none other than Luke Skywalker with this year’s edition of the LEGO UCS X-Wing. It’s more or less what you’d expect from a kit like this, with the young Jedi being outfitted with his iconic Rebel pilot flight suit. In this case, the figure is exclusive to the upcoming collector’s set, with arm printing and dual-molded legs elevating the usual orange look we’ve seen countless times over the years. R2-D2 will also be making the cut, though at this time we can’t say if the LEGO Group will be going for a unique design or not. Likely just the latest version from last year’s Diorama Series creations.

Launching ahead of May the 4th

Arriving as LEGO set number 75355, the new UCS X-Wing Starfighter will be hitting the scene ahead of Star Wars Day on May 1. It’ll be this year’s May the 4th set, and will clock in with a $239.99 price tag. There’s no word on what the companion promotional set will be, but we can at least expect that the set will be paired with some kind of gift with purchase as well as the usual double VIP points.

One thing to note with the X-Wing is that this is going to be the third time that the LEGO Group has rebuilt the kit in the UCS lineup. Launching as the very first Ultimate Collector Series set way back in 2000, the starfighter was then refreshed for a second time in 2013. Now a decade later and we’re getting another chance to bring home the signature piece of the Rebel Alliance fleet with what will surely be the most accurate version yet. Especially with the 1,949 included pieces. The first model only clocked in with 1,300 pieces, while the second iteration of LEGO UCS X-Wing only stepped up to 1,554 bricks.

So at the very least, we can expect a model that’s roughly in the same scale as those previous releases, just packed with more details to make use of the 400 extra bricks from the preceding version. But for all of the other info, we’ll have to wait for closer to May the 4th for the LEGO Group to showcase the latest from a galaxy far, far away.

Are you excited for the upcoming LEGO UCS X-Wing set (75355)? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!