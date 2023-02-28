Safeguard your iPhone 14 with Pelican’s Kevlar ultra-protective MagSafe case at $34 (Reg. $60)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, Amazon is offering the Pelican Shield Kevlar MagSafe Series iPhone 14 Pro case from $33.80 shipped. You’ll also find the 14 Plus model marked down to $35.95 shipped. Regularly $60, this is up to 44% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also a few bucks under our previous mention and a deal that comes within cents of the all-time low we have tracked only once before today. As anyone who checked out our hands-on review will know, this is a particularly protective iPhone 14 case that’s not quite as bulky as some of the options in this category can be. It delivers full MagSage functionality as well as protected ports and button covers and an included/optional belt holster. There’s no integrated screen protector with this option, but it is also slightly more slender than many of the other options put there in the ultra-protective category. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here and head below for more details.

While the price above is indeed quite competitive for an iPhone 14 case if this sort, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro does still come in even lower. Coming in at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon, it delivers a similar protective design with an included belt clip, screen protectors, and integrated kickstand. You can get a closer look at this model right here.

While you’ll want to check out our recent hands-on review of Twelve South’s new SurfacePad and the new neon-style Aneu iPhone 14 cases from OtterBox, it’s CASETiFY’s latest iPhone 14 case collection that is taking the spotlight as of late. Adorned with designs inspired by The Office, be sure to dive into our review of the latest Dunder Mifflin models right here.

Pelican Shield Kevlar Series iPhone 14 case features:

We build for the perfectionist who demands quality, both in equipment and experience, this pelican case designed for iPhone 14 Plus is made with multiple latches to lock and secure your phone, an easy-to-use holster included with a belt clip, and a kickstand for your next adventure; Anti-scratch coating ensures that your case looks newer for longer, while raised edges on both front and back protect the camera and screen…Shield series case for iPhone 14 Plus is strengthened with 4 protective layers of hard polymers and soft rubber, all backed by superior strength made with aramid fibers to protect your phone against whatever by creating a 360-degree reinforced defense; Shock-absorbing interior shell and soft cushioned corners work together to create an outstanding 21FT drop protection that exceeds military drop testing standards.

