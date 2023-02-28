Microsoft wireless Xbox gampads now on sale from $44 (Reg. $60+, Multiple color options)

Looking to grab some extra Microsoft wireless Xbox controllers? Now’s a good time to do so as we are tracking some solid price drops on a range of colorways from Walmart and directly from Microsoft. The prices and colorway selection are slightly better at Walmart with deals starting from $44 shipped on the black, red, Mineral Camo, white, Daystrike Camo, blue, Volt, and more. Regularly between $60 and $75, these are the lowest price we can find, the best we have seen since a couple brief holiday offers last year for Black Friday, and slightly below the prices directly from Microsoft. These are the same first-party, official wireless gamepads you know and love from Microsoft, just at some of the best prices in months. Head below for more details.

Now, if the deals above still aren’t low enough for your extra controller needs, there are more affordable options. The officially licensed PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S comes in at under $27 shipped on Amazon and provides a similar asymmetrical setup as the real thing, just without the wireless connectivity.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Elite Series 2 Core controller and then head over to our launch coverage of the latest colorways on the standard issue model. Joining the already available Aqua Shift and Lunar Shift models, Microsoft also just recently released the new shimmering blue-purple Stellar Shift Special Edition gamepad. Get a closer look and more details on it right here.

Microsoft wireless Xbox controller features:

Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button. Use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games. Quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and Android. iOS support coming in the future. Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay.

