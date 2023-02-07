Microsoft launches brand new shimmering Stellar Shift wireless Xbox controller today

Microsoft has now unveiled a new Xbox controller known as the Stellar Shift Special Edition. Microsoft took to the official Xbox Wire today to announce the latest entry in the Shift Special Edition series with a new shimmering blue-purple paint job to sit alongside the Aqua Shift and Lunar Shift two-tone models that were released last year. Now available for purchase, be sure to head below for more details.

New Xbox controller launches today – Stellar Shift Special Edition

Last we heard from the official first-party Microsoft controller lineup it was unveiling and releasing the Elite Series 2 Core pro controller – hands-on review right here. While it really wasn’t the Elite Series 3 we were all waiting for, it does allow gamers to get in on the pro-grade gamepad action for a bit less than the previous versions, providing you don’t want the components pack that is. But today we are turning our attention back to the standard issue first-party gamepads with a new paint job for collectors or just those interested in the shimmering galactic look.

Whereas the already available Aqua Shift and Lunar Shift models are inspired by the deep sea and the moon, the new Xbox controller is taking inspiration from the “mesmerizing feeling of deep space.”

Explore new adventures with textured grips on the triggers, bumpers, and back case that provide a better hold of the controller. Alongside is a hybrid D-pad that gives the Stellar Shift an accurate yet familiar input. While you are out making discoveries, you can utilize the dedicated Share button, which can seamlessly capture and share content with all your other friends like video and screenshots on the Xbox Accessories App. Using this app, you can also create custom controller profiles and remap your buttons to your liking. The 3.5mm jack allows you to connect any of your favorite headsets.

Outside of the blue-purple coat of paint, the new Xbox gamepad is essentially the same current-generation wireless Xbox controller you know and love, as described above. However, it is worth pointing out the unique swirl grip design waiting around the back of the controller.

Another special feature is the the unique dynamic background “that is only unlocked” once you connect the Stellar Shift Xbox Wireless Controller to your Xbox Series X|S console. These backgrounds are described as “animated augments that bring your Xbox dashboard to life.” You can see the Stellar Shift variant in action right here.

Here’s how you access them:

…click the Settings button on your console dashboard. Under the General tab, hit the Personalization button and find the “My Background” button. Once there, you’ll be able to see Dynamic Backgrounds and can pick between this or multiple other fantastic dynamic looks to customize your Xbox experience even further. Once you have your background applied, you will retain it until you swap it for a new design. To restore this background, simply connect the Stellar Shift controller back to the console and navigate to the menu to reapply.

The new wireless Stellar Shift Xbox controller is now avialble at $69.99 shipped.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!