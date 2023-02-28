Skullcandy’s new Burton collab brings snowboard-inspired colorway to latest earbuds

After teaming up with Doritos back in January, Skullcandy is now launching another limited-edition collaboration with Burton, one of the world’s leading snowboard brands. As part of this collaboration, Skullcandy is introducing a custom colorway for a few of its popular headphones and earbuds: the Crusher Evo headphones, the Push Active earbuds, and the Mod earbuds. All of these are now available globally from Skullcandy’s online store starting today. If you want to learn more about these new offerings, be sure to keep reading below the fold.

Skullcandy x Burton Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones

Starting off this limited-time collection are the Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones. This is the only over-ear headphone included in this lineup with the rest being wireless earbuds. One of the biggest selling points of the Crusher Evo is the Personal Sound tuning through the Skullcandy app, which allows you to customize the sound output of the headphones to your liking. As the brand puts it, “You’ll hear details in your music that you never even knew were there.” There is also the patented Crusher Bass here so you can feel your music, not just hear it. You will find buttons located directly on the earcups so you can control your music and answer phone calls when on the slopes. This is all backed by 40-hour battery life with Rapid Recharge support ensuring you can get back to enjoying your music while on-the-go.

Being able to keep track of the headphone will also be important while outdoors, so the integrated Tile Finding technology will make sure you know if you accidentally leave them behind, though the unique colorway Skullcandy and Burton have created here will surely be hard to miss. Called Naughty Nature, this colorway has been based on Burton’s Rewind and Name Dropper color schemes and features asymmetric colors and designs.

Skullcandy x Burton Push Active Wireless Earbuds

For those who find themselves more active and not wanting the bulk of over-ear headphones, the Skullcandy Push Active earbuds are up for grabs with the same colorway. You’ll also find the same built-in Tile tracking support as the Crusher Evo’s above. The unique design of these earbuds ensures a secure fit in your ear while you’re exercising with IP55 sweat and water resistance keeping them protected. Unlike the Crusher Evo, you won’t have Personal Sound support, though Skull-iQ has been implemented to drive the hands-free controls and even allow over-the-air updates for new features down the road. You can expect a battery life of upwards of 44 hours when using the included charging case.

Skullcandy x Burton Mod Wireless Earbuds

Now at the entry-level side of the collection, you will be able to pick up the Skullcandy Mod Wireless earbuds, wild and asymmetric colorway and all. These earbuds have been designed for everyday use with support for multipoint pairing so you can use them with your laptop and phone, and if you’re watching a movie on your laptop and a call comes into your phone, they will automatically switch over for you. The battery life here is the lowest of all of the collection at just 34 hours with the charging case. One feature you won’t find on the others, however, is the adjustable Stay-Aware Mode which will pipe in outside sound while you’re out on the town so you can stay aware of your surroundings, even while listening to music. The same Tile tracking is also found here.

The all-new limited edition Skullcandy x Burton lineup is available starting today exclusively from Skullcandy’s online store. The Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones can be picked up for $209.99, the Push Active Wireless Earbuds for $89.99, and the Mod Wireless Earbuds for $69.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

This new collaboration from Skullcandy appears to be a great fit. While the colorway sure is striking, it isn’t quite my cup of tea, though that’s not to say I dislike the designs. If you’ve been looking for something to join you on the slopes, this lineup is worth a look.

