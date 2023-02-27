Today’s Android game and app deals: Dungeon Village, Dark Rage, Resort Story, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Monday afternoon is here and we have a new batch of discounted Android games and apps to browse through courtesy of Google Play. Make sure to check out the new all-time low we are tracking on Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets starting from $520, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like Forest Golf Planner, Dungeon Village 2, Dark Rage, Tropical Resort Story, MDScan + OCR, Display Calibration Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dungeon Village 2:

Build and manage a town in grasslands, snow fields, even in the underworld! Set up inns, weapon stores, and more to convince adventurers to come visit. Use items and equipment to power up your adventurers and help them get more gold and experience from their quests. Be on the lookout for new dungeons to explore and new monsters to fight! Need help attracting adventurers? Try building new facilities, selling new kinds of food, or improving the local area to earn Titles. Keep experimenting, and you might stumble on some rare awards…As your town develops and becomes more popular, adventurers won’t just visit, but move in for good! The enemy roster from the previous game has been expanded with a host of quirky new monsters to fight.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with an offici...
Save 50% on HyperX’s TimTheTatMan Edition Pulsefi...
Get ready to go off-grid with this 200W foldable solar ...
Transform your iPad Pro/Air into a workstation with ESR...
Amazon’s new smart Halo Rise lamp with speaker, s...
Add HomeKit to your garage door opener with this $30 me...
Pokémon’s new TCG Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box now...
Score SanDisk’s 512GB Ultra Dual USB-C/A flash dr...
Load more...
Show More Comments