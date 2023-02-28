Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Air Vent iPhone/Android Mount $6.50 (56% off), more

LISEN Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Air Vent Smartphone Mount for $6.59 with the code 45P482DV at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally spend $15 for this mount and it recently fell to $12 at Amazon. Today’s deal saves a total of 56% and marks the best price that we’ve tracked for the mount. Designed to clip to your car’s air vent, you won’t have to deal with suction cups or sticky mounts here, making it a great choice for those who don’t want to use any of those in their vehicles. The overall build allows you to simply set your phone into it and the mount will grip the sides of the device. Picking up your phone, likewise, releases its grip. Designed for devices that are 4 to 7.5 inches wide and up to 0.7 inches thick, this mount is compatible with a majority of smartphones on the market.

Folding gravity car phone holder mount is no need for buttons when using, only 2 fingers are needed to hold your phone then slide in/put out easily, you can have the simplest operation and a strong & stable grip, by gravity stable auto-lock phone. Driving enjoys the silky experience. When the vent phone mount for the car is retracted, perfectly fits your car like an ornament. The principle of retractable clamp cradles react force as a clamping force according to the bumpy force of the mobile phone keeps the phone won’t fall out while driving: Automatically expands to properly fit the device butterfly-shaped wrapping arm has been upgraded from 50% of the phone protection area to 80%, fits snuggly clamp better, extension hold greater & sturdier

