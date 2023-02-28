Tidy your desk with this dual headphone hanger on sale for 40% off at $11.50

6amLifestyle (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Desk Clamp Dual Headphone Hanger for $11.39 with the code KYS6A299 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $19 at Amazon, today’s deal saves a total of 40% from its typical price. In fact, it tracks as the lowest price that we’ve seen since mid 2022 when it fell to $10 back around July. Designed to clamp to your desk, this headphone hanger features dual arms to hold two sets of headphones. It’s made of metal and can hold up to 11 pounds, which, is more than you’d likely ever hang off of it. We took a look at the adhesive version of today’s lead deal in our Tested with 9to5Toys series, so be sure to check that out to learn more. Then, head below for additional information.

If you’re alright not using a clamp style headphone hanger, this stick-on model from 6amLifestyle is available for $11 on Amazon. That’s a bit below today’s lead deal and makes it a great choice all around. Sure it sticks instead of clamps, but you’ll still have two spots to hang your headphones from.

Speaking of headphones, did you see the deal that we found on SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset? It’s on sale for $280, which is a full $70 below its typical $350 going rate. Designed to work with your PC or PS5, this headset is the latest that SteelSeries has to offer, making it a great choice for your gaming setup.

6amLifestyle Dual Headphone Hanger features:

Dual design allows you to store two sets of headphones under desk. 2.04in long arms make it ideal for all kinds of headphones. Made from sturdy metal. Durable and Strong enough. Dual headphone hanger supports to hold two sets of headphones at the same time without bending or breaking. Max. Load up to 11lb. Suitable for hanging headphones and other heavy gadgets. Both clamps are with Rubber Pads, protecting your desk surface from scratches. The headset hanger is suitable for all desks within 50mm thickness. Also for suit cabinets, shelves, even glass flat surfaces

