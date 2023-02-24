Eve’s latest HomeKit gear with Thread now on sale: Eve Room $80, Outdoor Cam $215, more

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Eve HomeKit accessories, many of which come outfitted with Thread support. Shipping is free across the board. All detailed below, we’re first taking a look at the Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Sensor which drops to $79.96 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $100, this is the first price cut we’ve seen in months and since a pricing error had it for a bit lower in a limited-time sale. This is the third-best discount to date at $20 off, too. Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Eve also just started rolling out Matter support back in December, too. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info. Head below for more.

As for those looking to surveil your yard, Amazon is now also offering the Eve Outdoor Cam with HomeKit for $215.96 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $270, this is marking the second-best price to date at 20% off. Not only are you looking at a rare chance to save, but one of the first overall discounts on this colorway at within $4 of the all-time low set once before.

Having just launched last summer, the new Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio, also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight for adding some extra protection to your home. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

The Eve HomeKit discounts also continue over to a series of other accessories. You’ll just need to clip the on-page coupons for each of the three listings in order to lock-in the discounted prices shown below.

If you’re looking to tame the changing seasonal weather alongside just monitoring your home with the Eve Room, ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced is also on sale right now. Joining all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide to kick off the week, this HomeKit-enabled offering also works with Alexa and Assistant to help stabilize those inconsistent temperatures that have you needing to crank the heat one day, only to be followed up by lovely window-open kinds of weather. Best of all, it’s down to $149 at Amazon right now, delivering a new all-time low with $41 in savings.

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!