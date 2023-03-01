Amazon’s new NERF event features blasters from $6, ammo refills from $4, more up to 53% off

Justin Kahn -
AmazonToys & HobbiesNerf
53% off From $4
NERF Rival Kronos XVIII-500 Blaster

Amazon has now launched a new NERF sale featuring loads of blasters, themed releases, and accessories at up to 53% off. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board. Whether it’s some new gear for the kids, upcoming birthday gifts, something for your Fortnite collection, or just some refill darts, today’s NERF sale features deals starting from $4 with a range of blasters from just $6 Prime shipped. Everything is waiting on this landing page and you’ll find some top picks from the sale waiting down below. 

NERF blaster/accessory Amazon sale:

While we are talking toys and the like, you might also want to swing by our LEGO hub for the latest releases, upcoming building kits, and deals. Just this morning, LEGO’s Disney 100th anniversary minifigures were unveiled alongside the 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer for the Return of the Jedi anniversary and be sure to dive into our LEGO March 2023 buyers guide while you’re at it. 

NERF Rival Kronos XVIII-500 Blaster features:

This Nerf Rival blaster features a special white color design that’s exclusive to Amazon. The breech-load Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500 blaster has a 5-round capacity and comes with 5 Official Nerf Rival rounds. This spring-action blaster fires rounds at a velocity of 90 feet per second to take on the opposing team in high-intensity games. Includes a trigger lock to prevent accidental firing and tactical rail to customize with Nerf Rival accessories (each sold separately). 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Nerf

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sony links up with LeBron James for new custom PS5 cons...
Govee’s DreamView G1 Gaming Backlighting System i...
Amazon’s multi-platform wireless Luna gamepad jus...
Smith & Wesson’s $11 Drive pocket knife has ...
Jamo’s 5-speaker Dolby Atmos Cinema System drops ...
adidas Flash Sale takes $30 off orders of $100 and up t...
Smartphone Accessories: HTC True Wireless Earbuds $18 (...
ECG, Sp02, heart rate, and sleep tracking headline With...
Load more...
Show More Comments