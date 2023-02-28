LEGO March 2023 buyers guide: Check out all of the new Star Wars, BTS, LotR, and other sets

March is arriving and delivering a new collection of LEGO sets. Spread across all of the most popular themes, the likes of Star Wars and Marvel are being joined by some 100th anniversary Disney kits as well as the LEGO debut of K-pop band BTS. Head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available for January 2023, which are now available for purchase.

After quite the eventful year start to the year for LEGO, 2023 is now heading into spring with an even stronger collection of kits. Rivaling the massive assortment of kits that hit the scene for the new year, there’s now an impressive batch of sets available from Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Disney, Ideas, and more. It’s one of the largest waves of kits for March in recent memory, too.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO March 2023 buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month.

LEGO Star Wars Helmets headline the new March 1 sets

Kicking off the new sets for March 1, Star Wars is getting in on the action with the latest expansion to its lineup of buildable helmet sets. There are three kits entering the collection, with the very first builds from the Clone Wars era leading the way. Then over on the Return of the Jedi anniversary side of the new reveals, Princess Leia’s Boushh disguise is getting in on the helmet series.

There will be plenty more to look forward to the LEGO Star Wars collection in the rest of the year, but for now these three collectible kits are certainly a nice addition to the theme. We’ll be reviewing all three in the coming days, so stay tuned for a hands-on look. And in the meantime, our launch coverage breaks down what to expect, too.

Clone Commader Cody: $69.99 | 766 pieces

| 766 pieces Captain Rex: $69.99 | 854 pieces

| 854 pieces Princess Leia (Boushh): $69.99 | 670 pieces

LEGO BTS is finally here!

March 1 is also seeing the latest LEGO Ideas set hit the scene. Fans of K-pop and LEGO alike have been waiting over a year to see the iconic stylings of BTS get the brick-built treatment, and now the kit is finally here. First revealed earlier in the month, Jung Kook, Jimin, SUGA, and the rest of the music group will be getting minifigures made alongside a scene from the Dynamite music video. The kit stacks up to 749 pieces and will surely be one of the most popular creations available this spring.

It’s now available alongside the rest of the LEGO March 1 collection with a $99.99 price tag. Just make sure to go score this set as soon as you can, as there’s no telling just how fast it’ll sell out.

Journey to Rivendell with an upcoming Lord of the Rings set

While Lord of the Rings fans will have to wait just a few more days, the theme’s grand relaunch is just on the horizon. Back in February, the LEGO Group revealed the massive new Rivendell set, which will be launching next week. First arriving on March 5 for LEGO VIP members, the set will get officially begin shipping for the general audience of builders several days later on March 8. It’ll retail for $499.99 in either case, though anyone bringing home the kit will also score some free Lord of the Rings BrickHeadz with purchase.

Already detailed in its full glory last month back in our launch coverage, the new Rivendell set stacks up to 6,177 pieces. It’ll be one of the year’s largest creations, and is the biggest we’ve seen from the Lord of the Rings collection period. It’s been nearly a decade since we’ve seen any kits from Middle Earth, aside from some BrickHeadz at the start of the year, and is a triumphant return to J.R.R Tolkien’s magical world.

Guardians of the Galaxy return for new LEGO Marvel sets

It wouldn’t be an exciting wave of LEGO sets if there wasn’t some new Marvel creations, and March is delivering with a new wave of builds. Most excitingly, the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 sets we got a first look at last month are now available, delivering three builds from the upcoming film. There’s a whole new cast of minifigures to go alongside the film, with some updated prints for our intergalactic heroes.

Bowie Guardians Ship: $99.99 | 1,108 pieces

| 1,108 pieces Baby Rocket’s Ship: $34.99 | 330 pieces

| 330 pieces Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters: $9.99 | 67 pieces

There’s also a pair of new Spider-Man sets launching this month, too. These aren’t quite as notable for adult collectors, but are neat models for younger builders.

Team Spidey at Green Goblin’s Lighthouse: $49.99 | 149 pieces

| 149 pieces Spider-Man’s Car and Doc Ock: $9.99 | 48 pieces

Speed Champions cruises onto the scene

One of the most popular themes for 9to5Toys readers by far is Speed Champions, and the collection of sports cars are getting four new additions. Joining the rest of the brick-built vehicles in LEGO’s garage, there are several sets that all kick off at the $25 price point. Plus, a 2-pack of racers at $45. These all continue the usual inclusions we’ve come to expect from the theme, like high attention to detail and expert parts usage to pull off the iconic rides in LEGO form.

Check out all of the new LEGO Speed Champions sets for March 1.

Ferrari 812 Competizione: $24.99 | 267 pieces

| 267 pieces Pagani Utopia: $24.99 | 249 pieces

| 249 pieces Porsche 963: $24.99 | 280 pieces

| 280 pieces McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM: $44.99 | 581 pieces

Disney BrickHeadz celebrate the 100th anniversary

As the Disney 100th anniversary celebration continues, March will also being seeing some new LEGO sets launch for this sub theme. Three new BrickHeadz packs will be hitting the scene, each of which include two different figures. Spanning everything from Pixar icons like WALL-E to Disney Princesses and even villains, these collectible figures are getting in the fanfare.

We previously broke down what to expect from the new LEGO Disney BrickHeadz, with our launch coverage serving as the perfect primer for the just-released figures. Otherwise, go bring the celebratory kits to your collection below:

EVE & WALL•E: $14.99 | 155 pieces

| 155 pieces Cruella & Maleficent: $19.99 | 320 pieces

| 320 pieces Moana & Merida: $19.99 | 410 pieces

New LEGO Technic sets land, too

Another fan-favorite build is getting in on the new sets for March too, with LEGO Technic seeing three new models hit the scene. Providing some larger vehicles compared to the new Speed Champions sets, the following kits deliver some more intricate creations that stand outside of the standard System parts.

2022 Ford GT: $119.99 | 1,466 pieces

| 1,466 pieces NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: $49.99 | 672 pieces

| 672 pieces The Batman – Batcycle: $49.99 | 641 pieces

The latest from LEGO Creator 3-in-1

Cozy House: $59.99 | 808 pieces

| 808 pieces Beach Camper Van: $49.99 | 556 pieces

| 556 pieces Adorable Dogs: $29.99 | 475 pieces

| 475 pieces Exotic Parrot: $19.99 | 253 pieces

| 253 pieces Vintage Motorcycle: $14.99 | 128 pieces

| 128 pieces Space Shuttle: $9.99 | 144 pieces

| 144 pieces Magical Unicorn: $9.99 | 145 pieces

And don’t forget LEGO Classic, either

Creative Fantasy Universe: $89.99 | 1,800 pieces

| 1,800 pieces Lots of Bricks: $59.99 | 1,000 pieces

| 1,000 pieces Creative Party Box: $49.99 | 900 pieces

| 900 pieces Creative Neon Fun: $19.99 | 333 pieces

| 333 pieces Creative Pastel Fun: $19.99 | 333 pieces

Let us know which of these kits is your favorite and which ones you’ll be bringing to your collection!

