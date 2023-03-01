LEGO reveals new 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer for Return of the Jedi anniversary

After a new batch of sets launched for the start of the month today, it seems the LEGO Group had one more surprise in store for builders. Unexpectedly showing off an all-new Star Wars set dropping on May 1, the new Executor Super Star Destroyer stacks up to 630 pieces and is now available for pre-order.

LEGO Executor Super Star Destroyer revealed

If builders didn’t already have enough new creations to spend some cash on, today is seeing the latest LEGO Star Wars set hit the scene for 2023. Arriving in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, one of the more iconic Imperial vehicles is getting some love in a scaled-down design. We’ve seen the Executor Super Star Destroyer in LEGO form once before as a UCS kit from 2011, and now the company is taking a smaller approach to the behemoth.

The new Executor Super Star Destroyer arrives in something that the LEGO Group calls midi-scale. Only having 630 pieces at its disposal means that the kit has to make use of every brick available to capture the source material, and in this case that means stacking up to a build that measures over 5.5 inches tall and 17 inches long. The ship itself has a largely monochromatic gray design, which comes paired with two even smaller renditions of your typical Star Destroyer.

While not a full UCS set, the build is very much in line with what we’ve come to expect from the series, with a design that is geared toward older builders. There’s a black display stand that feels like an essential inclusion for a collectible kit these days, one that comes decked out in a Star Wars name plate bearing the Executor designation, as well as another that classifies this set as a build from the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi.

Now available for pre-order, the Executor Super Star Destroyer will be officially shipping ahead of Star Wars Day on May 1. It’ll sell for $69.99, making for a more affordable collectible kit compared to the UCS X-Wing, which should be hitting store shelves right alongside the midi-scale set.

