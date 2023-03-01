Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W power bank hits $70 (Save 30%), more from $45

Anker today courtesy of its official Amazon storefront is now discounting its lineup of recently-released GaNPrime chargers. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining all of the price cuts this time around, the new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W is a standout offer at $69.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside one of the first chances to save since its debut late last fall. This undercuts our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time low set just once before.

Anker’s new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

Anker GaNPrime chargers on sale:

If your USB-C needs would be better met by a docking station for turning your MacBook into a full-fledged desktop, Anker’s latest 8-in-1 offering is currently on sale at $80 off. This model not only features an Apple-ready form-factor, but also doubles as a Qi charging stands for propping up your iPhone and topping it off without any extra mess in your setup. The USB-C hub has never sold for less, and can now complement any of the GaNPrime chargers above at $120.

Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W features:

Enjoy the best of both worlds with a hybrid 65W wall charger and 10,000mAh portable charger in one. With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, you can easily charge up to 3 devices at once. The portable charger is equipped with Anker’s most advanced GaN-powered charging system, an innovative stacked design, PowerIQ 3.0 for higher efficiency, and ActiveShield 2.0 for intelligent temperature monitoring.

