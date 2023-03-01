Save a ton on this refurbished Ninja 10-qt. Dual Zone Air Fryer at $70 Prime shipped (Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot is now offering the Ninja DZ402 10-Quart 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer for $69.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Anytime you can score a dual-basket air fryer from Ninja at a price like this it is notable, never mind a large family-sized option in the color of your choice. Originally $230, very comparable models fetch $200 in new condition with the DZ402 starting at $140 and ranging up to $200 in Amazon renewed condition. Needless to say, today’s deal is quite a good one. You’re looking at a pair of 5-quart air fryer baskets so you can cook two dishes two ways and still have them finish at the same time. On top of that, it also supports various other cooking modes like “air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate” alongside delivering up enough space for an up to 6-pound chicken or 8 pounds of chicken wings. More details below.

When it comes to dual air fryers of this capacity, it doesn’t get much more affordable than $70. In fact, we can’t find any dual models at a price like that right now. If a more traditional single-basket model will do the trick though, you will find some in the $40 to $60 range in new condition right here.

We did just cover Ninja’s new Double Oven, but the deals don’t stop there. Alongside the deal we mentioned above on Ninja’s 2022 model Foodi 6-quart dual basket air fryer, we are also still tracking Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill at $180. Now up to $100 off the going rate, the latter of which delivers year round indoor grilling and air frying action in a single unit with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Ninja DZ402 10-Quart 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer features:

Meet the Ninja Foodi XL 2-Basket Air Fryer, that lets you cook 2 foods, 2 ways and finish at the same time. This bigger and faster air fryer has XL 10-qt. capacity and includes 6 versatile cooking functions. Not only is this great for large family meals and entertaining, but this air fryer has DualZone Technology and IQ Boost.

