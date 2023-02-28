Ninja’s 2022 model Foodi 6-qt. dual basket air fryer hits second-best price at $120 ($60 off)

Ninja’s latest DZ090 Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer

Amazon is now offering Ninja’s latest DZ090 Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer for $119.99 shipped. This model launched on Amazon last summer at $180 and still fetches as much directly from Ninja. Today’s deal comes within $20 of the limited holiday offer last year and is the best price we have tracked otherwise at $60 off the going rate. You’re looking at one of the brand’s latest dual basket air fryers that features a pair of 3-quart cooking baskets so you don’t have to run the machine back to back just to cook two dishes. The DualZone tech in place here also ensures both baskets finish cooking at the same time no matter what you might have in them – you can also use this machine as though it was one large basket as well though. It can hold up to 4-pounds of French fries or wings in one go, to give you a better idea of the size here. Head below for a closer look. 

This dual basket Crownful model delivers a pair of 4-quart frying baskets at $110 shipped right now. Or you can go with the even larger Ninja model with a 10-quart capacity in Amazon renewed condition for the same price. While not as modern overall, both options deliver even more cooking space at lower price points than today’s lead deal. 

The Ninja cooker deals don’t stop there though. Just yesterday we spotted some notable price drops on its indoor air fryer grill and the latest Woodfire Pro outdoor model starting from $180 shipped. You’ll find both of those offers as well as the up to $100 in savings waiting in our deal coverage right here

Ninja’s DZ090 Foodi 6-quart DualZone Air Fryer features:

Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent air fryer baskets.  The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 6-qt. capacity. Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Fit mains and sides at the same time for making small meals or up to 4 lbs. of French fries or wings.

