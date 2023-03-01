Segway’s new Ninebot E25 electric kick scooter sees first discount to $650 (Save $120), more

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot E25 Electric Kick Scooter for $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $770, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching back in December. The $120 in savings land at an all-time low, as well. Equipped with a 300W motor, Segway’s E25 scooter can handle everything from quick trips to the store to slightly longer commutes and even joyrides. It sports a 15.5-mile range on a single charge, and can handle going 17.4 MPH. There’s a dual braking system for some added peace of mind, as well as a lightweight build that only weighs 31 pounds to help make transporting the EV when you’re not riding on it a bit more convenient. Head below for more.

Not quite as capable, but still on sale, Amazon now also offers the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99. Normally fetching $620, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $220 off. We’ve only seen this model sell for less once before during a limited-time sale back in November, and this comes within $20 of that low. This one is powered by the same 300W motor, but can only deliver 12.4 MPH top speeds to back the 13.7-mile range. It’s a more affordable solution though for getting in on those spring joy rides.

Though if your EV game could use even more love here, Rad Power Bikes just launched a new spring break sale that’s taking $150 off all of its popular e-bikes. Otherwise, all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off 2023 with more of a green focus.

Segway Ninebot E25 Electric Scooter features:

E25 electric scooter equipped with a 300W motor and high capacity battery, travel range of 15.5miles, Speed of 17.4pmh and W. capacity 221lbs. It is suitable for city commuting and traveling. Supreme Shock Absorption, 9-inch Dual Density tires deliver more stability and comfort, Magnetic Brake enhanced safety. E25 folds in just one step, and can easily fit in the back of your car. This device is also easy to carry, with a net weight of only 31.7lbs (14.4kg), allowing you to single-handedly carry it into subways or elevators.

