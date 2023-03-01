Belkin’s 3-in-1 15W MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging hits $127 in latest sale

Belkin has launched its latest sale today, taking up to 30% off an assortment of chargers and Apple accessories. Applying code CHARGEF23 will lock-in the savings, with free shipping also being available across the board. Our top pick is offering a rare chance to save on the recently-refreshed 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $127.49. Down from $150, you’re looking at over $22 in savings as well as the first discount in months. It matches our previous mention from a New Year’s sale, and is the best discount available so far in 2023. With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

Another highlight has the BoostCharge Pro 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand at $84.99 from its usual $100 going rate. Delivering the best we’ve seen in months, this $15 discount was last beaten back at the end of 2023. This is the first discount since. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the discounts in today’s Belkin sale over on the shop’s landing page. Just don’t forget to apply the code above to lock-in the savings. For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

