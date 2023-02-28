Just $15 scores your iPhone 14 this 2-in-1 ESR HaloLock Shift MagSafe stand (Reg. $40)

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers its HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charging Stand for $14.79 after clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 50QHKGON at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $40, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 63% in savings attached. This is over 50% less than our previous $32 mention, and as good of a value as you’ll find. It’s hard to complain about the 7.5W charging speeds here with such an affordable offering. This is one of the more recent additions to ESR’s HaloLock series, which arrives as the new Shift MagSafe charger. Pairing a 7.5W magnetic pad for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, this stand has a detachable charger that magnetically connects to the upright stand. This lets it convert from a notable nightstand or desk companion into a more handheld option you can keep using while actually scrolling through your handset.

At just $15, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a 2-in-1 MagSafe charger for less. Just browsing some of the more popular affordable options on Amazon will show you just how good of a value today’s deal is. Even a standalone MagSafe-style pad won’t get close to the ESR option above, either.

As the work week continues to pick up, you’ll find plenty of other iPhone 14 add-ons in our smartphone accessories guide. Delivering plenty of discounts of the MagSafe variety, we’re tracking some popular magnetic Anker power banks from $35 that are joined by even more affordable counterparts from the likes of Baseus that kick off from $29.

ESR HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charging Stand features:

This MagSafe-Compatible charger stand gives you fast and easy magnetic wireless charging. Removable charging pad lets you instantly switch from hands-free viewing to hands-on use while you charge. Charging pad and mount hold your phone securely in place; combine with HaloLock case for the strongest magnetic lock. There’s also a weighted base keeps stand steady, with reusable adhesive pad for extra stability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!