Today’s Android game and app deals: Romancing SaGa 2, Knots 3D, NetX, more

Joining today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals, we are now seeing the first cash discounts on the latest Galaxy handsets. Samsung’s new S23 models saw early pre-order offers, but we are now tracking straight $50 price drops and the lowest prices yet over at Amazon. All of the details on that are right here, just be sure to head below for app deals including Teach Your Monster to Read, Knots 3D, Romancing SaGa 2, SaGa SCARLET GRACE, NetX Network Tools PRO, and more.
Best Android app deals
- Teach Your Monster to Read FREE (Reg. $6)
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) FREE (Reg. $7.50)
- AuditBricks – Site Auditing FREE (Reg. $5)
- Knots 3D FREE (Reg. $6)
- Shapy Adaptive Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Game Turbo Booster: Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Romancing SaGa 2 $5 (Reg. $18)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS $9 (Reg. $30)
- The Last Warlock $1 (Reg. $4)
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro $2.50 (Reg. $7)
- Neighbours from Hell 1 Premium $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- NetX Network Tools PRO $1 (Reg. $3)
- Notas U Pro: School Planner $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Finance Pro: Expense control $1 (Reg. $1.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Blindy – Hardest 2D Platformer FREE (Reg. $2)
- Hero Z FREE (Reg. $2)
- Home Workouts No Equipment Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Romancing SaGa3 $6 (Reg. $22)
- COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND $12 (Reg. $20)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered $15 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells $5 (Reg. $10)
- Mental Hospital VI (Horror) $1 (Reg. $2)
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro $2.50 (Reg. $7)
- Little Berry Forest 1 $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- DISTRAINT 2 $1.50 (Reg. $7.50)
More on Romancing SaGa 2:
Romancing SaGa 2, originally released only in Japan in 1993, has been completely remastered and now receives its first ever official English translation! Romancing SaGa 2 takes the varied gameplay of other entries in the series and combines it with an open-ended free-form scenario system whose story is as vast as the world in which it plays out. The player takes the role of a succession of emperors, painting the history of the world with each and every action.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!