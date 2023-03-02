Today’s Android game and app deals: Romancing SaGa 2, Knots 3D, NetX, more

Justin Kahn
Romancing SaGa 2 Android

Joining today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals, we are now seeing the first cash discounts on the latest Galaxy handsets. Samsung’s new S23 models saw early pre-order offers, but we are now tracking straight $50 price drops and the lowest prices yet over at Amazon. All of the details on that are right here, just be sure to head below for app deals including Teach Your Monster to Read, Knots 3D, Romancing SaGa 2, SaGa SCARLET GRACE, NetX Network Tools PRO, and more. 

More on Romancing SaGa 2:

Romancing SaGa 2, originally released only in Japan in 1993, has been completely remastered and now receives its first ever official English translation! Romancing SaGa 2 takes the varied gameplay of other entries in the series and combines it with an open-ended free-form scenario system whose story is as vast as the world in which it plays out. The player takes the role of a succession of emperors, painting the history of the world with each and every action.

