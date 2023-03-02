Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone sees first cash discount with $50 off at Amazon

Samsung just launched its new S23 series last month and today the very first chance to save some actual cash is going live. While we did see some gift card promotions for those picking up the smartphone on launch day, Amazon is now actually taking some cash off the MSRP after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon on the listing page. That delivers the just-released unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB 5G smartphone for $749.99 shipped. Down from $800, this is only the second price cut in any case and a new all-time low at $50 off. It’s the first markdown from the usual going rate that wasn’t added value from Amazon credits or gift cards, too.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone arrives as its latest entry-level device that still arrives with flagship features in tow. Everything is centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which fits into the handset’s 6.1-inch FHD+ form-factor with 120Hz display. It comes powered by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and around back is a triple sensor 50MP camera array to complete the package. We recently saw how this handset squared off against the Pixel 7, with our review taking a deeper dive on the experience.

Alongside today’s Samsung Galaxy S23 discount, we’re also tracking a pair of new collections of companion cases. Two favorites here at 9to5Toys are getting in on the excitement, with CASETiFY leading the way by refreshing its lineup with thousands of customizable designs. Then the folks over at Spigen also have a new lineup of covers for the Galaxy S23 series smartphones from $16. Both of these lineups are worth a look to protect your new handset.

As far as other Android devices go, our guide is packed with some notable offers right now as the work week inches to a close. An all-time low is live on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23+ thanks to a $140 discount down to $860, which joins even deeper clearance on a previous-generation counterpart. Amazon this week has been clearing out the Samsung Galaxy S22, with an all-time low drop down to $520.

Galaxy S23 features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with the 50MP high-resolution camera of Galaxy S23; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 always does the moment justice. Whether you’re working hard, playing hard or doing both at the same time, smoothly switch between apps with our fastest processor ever

