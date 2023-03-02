HORI’s force feedback DLX racing wheel/pedal set for Xbox falls to second-best price of $217

Amazon is currently offering the HORI Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX for Series X|S at $217 shipped. Normally going for $300, this 28% discount, or solid $83 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $16 of the all-time low set last September. A dual motor setup is found within the wheel to provide realistic force feedback while racing in games such as Forza Motorsport and ASSETTO CORSA with metal shifter paddles on the back so you can have a more manual driving experience. You also get some floor pedals with the wheel complete with an accelerator, brake, and clutch. There is adjustable sensitivity for the dead zone and steering/pedal input values so you can truly customize your racing setup with up to eight programmable profiles. HORI is also providing a “sturdy” clamping system here, allowing gamers to securely lock it down to a table or other surface as well. Head below for more.

Looking to save some cash? You could instead grab the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel for $103. Here you get the same platform compatibility with this wheel being under official licenses from Ferrari and Microsoft. As you’re also saving money here, you do lose out on the force feedback built into the HORI above. Instead, the wheel will rotate with linear resistance and will automatically recenter when let go thanks to the bungee cord mechanism. You also get a simple floor pedal system here with the brake pedal featuring progressive resistance and both having an adjustable inclination.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to game with a keyboard on your Xbox instead? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $90, the third-best price. Coming in the Tenkeyless form factor (TKL), you will miss out on some editing keys and have no Numpad, but you will have more room for your mouse to maneuver around. It also comes equipped with ROG Cherry MX Red key switches for a fast linear response while gaming. One unique feature that I personally haven’t seen on another keyboard is the Instant Privacy key which minimizes all open apps and mutes all audio with a simple keypress. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum faceplate to stand up to everyday use while staying stylish in the process.

HORI Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX features:

HORI brings the best in build-quality, customization options, and authentic racing simulation with the Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX Designed for Xbox Series X|S. HORI’s Tokyo design team has brought all the features and quality of a full-size racing wheel with large and stable foot pedals and solid metal paddle shifters. Powerful yet fully adjustable force feedback brings you in the race with our newly designed dual motor force feedback mechanism. The Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX Designed for Xbox Series X|S clamps securely to your table or racing wheel stand with sturdy clamps and steel parts. Completely programmable and adjustable – fine tune other settings such as dead zone, pedal sensitivity, rotation angle, and more. Officially Licensed by Microsoft.

