CASETiFY showcases new Mandalorian Apple accessory collection with Beskar iPhone 14 case, more

Season 3 of The Mandalorian has arrived, and CASETiFY is looking to celebrate by launching an all-new collection of iPhone 14 cases inspired by a galaxy far, far away. Landing later in the month, Star Wars fans will soon be able to outfit their entire Apple setup with some iconic characters from the hit Disney+ series including Mando and Grogu, as well as a premium cover inspired by Beskar steel.

CASETiFY taps The Mandalorian for new iPhone 14 cases

CASETiFY makes some of our favorite covers here at 9to5Toys, and that goes double for its Star Wars releases. Last year, we saw the company launch a lineup of accessories themed around the Original Trilogy, complete with some pretty sweet covers like the etched Millennium Falcon cover we reviewed shortly after launch. In much of that same focus, the company is back to deliver a new round of covers themed around the new season of the hit Disney+ series.

The Mandalorian has so many iconic characters, and CASETiFY is delivering all of the highlights for its new case collection. Mando himself is a must, as well as Grogu, and the dynamic duo is getting plenty of love with various cover designs as well as AirPods cases and more. There are cases that bring some flare from the universe to your everyday carry with more premium designs being joined by the usual fun inclusions like the This Is The Way cover.

By far the most exciting release from the new Mandalorian CASETiFY collection is the Beskar Ingot cover. This premium case wraps your iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max in a more luxurious look that pairs the company’s usual protection with a laser-engraved metal plate to mimic the material used by the bounty hunters to craft their signature armor in the Star Wars universe. We reviewed a similar case last year in our hands-on look at the previous collection partnering Disney and CASETiFY, and so I am very excited to see how the Beskar cover stacks up once it begins shipping.

There are plenty of other accessories decked out with the likes of the Mandalorian, Grogu, Bo-Katan, and other character likenesses. Pricing across the collection starts at $38 and goes up to $112 for that premium Beskar design.

CASETiFY’s latest collaboration coming soon

Officially launching later on in the month, the all-new CASETiFY Mandalorian Cases will be hitting store shelves officially on March 14. Those who put out a bounty for the collection ahead of time by joining the waitlist over on the landing page will be rewarded with early access to the new accessories. Going live just a tad earlier, the covers will land on in the evening of March 13.

As per usual with these limited-edition collaborations, once the cases sell out, they’re gone. So if any of the new Mandalorian accessories from CASETiFY do catch your eye, best to make sure you have the priority access locked in and be ready for the drop later on in the month. We’ll be getting our hands on some of the accessories hopefully before launch day, so stay tuned for a review of what the company has in store for fans this time around. Otherwise, you can just go check out everything on the landing page over at CASETiFY’s official site.

