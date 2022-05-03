Hands-on with CASETiFY’s new Star Wars iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe chargers, more

As all of the May the 4th action is beginning to go live, CASETiFY is gearing up to officially launch its latest iPhone 13 case collaboration just in time for Star Wars Day. Delivering a collection of new covers for Apple’s latest on top of other recent Android handsets, we’re taking a hands-on look at several of the new CASETiFY Star Wars accessories before they go up for sale tomorrow.

Hands-on with CASETiFY Star Wars iPhone 13 cases

CASETiFY first announced it would be journeying to a galaxy far, far away at the end of last month with a new collection of Apple accessories. Now before all of the new Star Wars iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, and other gear debuts tonight for May the 4th, we’re taking a hands-on look at what to expect from CASETiFY.

As a quick rundown on what to expect from the new collaboration, there is a wide range of accessories decked out with some Star Wars iconography. If you haven’t already read through the launch coverage, our previous post breaks down everything you’ll find in the lineup. Though some highlights certainly have to be the new iPhone 13 covers, which are outfitted with some Original Trilogy poster artwork.

All of the new CASETiFY Star Wars accessories, iPhone 13 cases included, will be going up for purchase officially on May the 4th. Those who signed up for the waitlist back when the collection was first revealed will get access a tad early at 9 p.m. PST tonight, while everyone else will have to wait until Star Wars Day proper to get in on the action at 1 a.m. PST. These covers will likely sell out quite quickly, so best to lock-in your order as soon as you can.

9to5Toys’ Take

CASETiFY was kind enough to send over a pair of the new Star Wars iPhone 13 cases head of tonight’s launch for me to take a look at beforehand. Alongside the signature covers, we’re also taking a hands-on look at one of its more recent releases with a themed MagSafe charger. So if you’re deciding whether to stay up and try to lock-in some of the new gear, we’re here to answer that.

Something of a flagship debut for the CASETiFY May the 4th lineup, the new Millennium Falcon case is easily the highlight from the collaboration. This unique cover arrives for different iPhone 13 series handsets and stands apart from other releases you’ll find in the collection. Packed into one of the brand’s MagSafe covers, the backplate features an etched aluminum depiction of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.

Right off the bat, I love how premium it feels out of the packing. The raised design of the aluminum etching is really satisfying in-hand and pairs with some soft yet firm rubber on the side of the cover. Then there’s the MagSafe support that rounds out the package alongside a raised lip on the front and back to keep things scratch-free. And if all of that wasn’t enough, CASETiFY is making its Millennium Falcon iPhone 13 case even more unique by only releasing 1,000 copies of the Star Wars accessory. That does earn the cover a steep price tag, which clocks in at $149.

As a big fan of Han Solo’s signature ship, I really do have to say that the cover checks all of the boxes for me. It looks amazing, and even more importantly, is quite unique with the etched design. But not only that, the case also manages to back up its looks with a premium build to match. I’m sure some are going to scoff at spending this kind of cash on a case, but if there is any fandom who can see the value in a limited-edition accessory like this, it would be the Star Wars community.

But for those of you who don’t plan on shelling out that kind of money to show off their Star Wars fandom, CASETiFY also has you covered with some more affordable iPhone 13 cases. Of those more typical releases, I also got a look at one of the new themed Impact cases, which are some of the brand’s most popular offerings.

This one has a softer TPU build that ditches MagSafe while adopting some movie poster-inspired looks from the Original Trilogy. I happen to have the Empire Strikes Back case, and really love the sparkle pattern infused into the material and am a big fan of its slightly transparent design. While it certainly would have been nice to see MagSafe on this model, this CASETiFY offering is still an easy iPhone 13 case to recommend if you’re looking for some retro Star Wars visuals.

Last up, CASETiFY also sent over one of its new MagSafe chargers – these first launched earlier in the year and are now being outfitted with with some action from a galaxy far, far away. As far as the features go, this is a pretty standard third-party magnetic charger with a 7.5W output that’s compatible with both iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. There is a braided nylon USB-C cable that extends from the base, which is certainly a nice touch though.

Design-wise, the charger isn’t quite as exciting for me, though. I would have loved to see something more creative done with the circular design of the MagSafe pad instead of just slapping the Star Wars logo on. Don’t get me wrong, it fits in with the rest of the CASETiFY collection. But it feels a bit like a missed opportunity to turn the charger into any number of things from the Star Wars universe.

So many things come to mind as to what could have been. An Astromech head like R2-D2 would have been an easy option for CASETiFY to go with, but I really would have loved to see the pattern of a restraining bolt – especially since that in-universe item magnetically attaches to droids in the Star Wars universe much like the charger attaches to an iPhone 13.

That being said, the $40 price tag on the Star Wars MagSafe charger is pretty solid if you do fancy the design.

All told for the Star Wars lineup, I really do appreciate the approach that CASETiFY went with for its latest batch of iPhone cases. The retro designs are certainly going to be a hit with older fans looking to show off their love of the Original Trilogy, whether they go for the premium Millennium Falcon case or just the movie post-inspired covers. CASETiFY almost always delivers on its accessories, and so if any of these new ones do catch your eye, they’re absolutely worth adding on to your everyday carry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!