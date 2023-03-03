Amazon’s Halo Rise smart lamp/speaker just hit the lowest price ever at $100 shipped

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on its new Halo Rise smart lamp at $99.99 shipped. The new hybrid smart lamp launched back in September at $140 and has only seen a few price drops since. More specifically, we have seen it drop to $110 twice before today alongside some targeted promo codes for select users, but never has it dropped as low as the $100 we are tracking today. For those unfamiliar here, this is Amazon’s intelligent night stand companion centered around a built-in wake-up light designed to “simulate the colors and gradual brightening of sunrise.” From there, you’ll also find a smart speaker with Alexa voice command action as well as sleep tracking abilities via the “silent, no-contact sensor technology” used to measure body movement and breathing, the ability to hear sleep summaries, “wake to music, or set up a Routine with Echo gear integration.” A 6-month Halo membership is included to unlock its full potential – it will renew at $3.99 a month thereafter, but you can choose to cancel the payment plan manually. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for more.

If the sleep tracking and built-in speaker aren’t of interest for you on the Halo Rise, there are far more affordable wake-up lights you can adorn your nightstand with. Something like the Philips Wake-up Light delivers sunrise simulation for $60 shipped, or $40 under the sale price on today’s lead deal and you can get a closer look at the feature set right here.

Then head over to our curated hub for all of this week’s smart home gear deals. From lighting kits and audio to Airthings’ smart Wave Radon Detector, there are plenty of notable deals to check out. One standout has Govee’s new Glide Y modular lighting kit on sale for $200 shipped to deliver a relatively rare opportunity to land one at a discount.

Amazon Halo Rise features:

Sleep smarter, sleep better — Bedside sleep tracker works with the Halo app to analyze sleep and provide recommendations on how to improve it.

Built for accuracy — Uses silent, no-contact sensor technology, measuring body movement and breathing to calculate sleep stages.

Works in the background — Nothing to wear or charge, nothing on your bed. Monitors room temperature, humidity, and light.

Wakes you naturally — Wake-up Light simulates the colors and gradual brightening of sunrise. Smart Alarm senses the ideal sleep stage for getting up.

