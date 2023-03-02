Govee’s new Glide Y modular lighting kit on sale for only the second time at $200 (Save $30)

Govee recently took another page out of the Nanoleaf playbook by launching its new Glide Y Lights, and today the second chance to save is going live. Having launched back in November, today the company’s official storefront is dropping the smart modular lighting package down to $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, this is the second-best price to date at $30 off. We last saw it go on sale for the first time in December at $10 less, though this is the first chance to save in over 2 months. Differing from all of the brand’s other smart lighting kits, the Glide Y bundle lives up to its name by pairing seven Y-shaped lights together that can be interlocked in a number of different patterns. Each one splashes multicolor lighting against the wall and delivers Alexa and Assistant support on top of the companion app. Head below for more.

While these won’t offer more subtle illumination provided by the unique feature set found on Govee’s latest release, the original Govee Glide lights provide a similar modular design and clock in at $75 on Amazon. These won’t splash ambient lighting onto your wall quite like the lead discount, but still provides some added multicolor lighting to your space with Alexa and Assistant control.

If your smart home lighting needs can be satisfied just with a voice controlled lamp, we’re still tracking a discount on VOCOlinc’s HomeKit Smart Plug from earlier in the week. Arriving at as affordable of a price point as they come, this accessory will let you command a lamp, accent light, and anything else that’s powered with a standard AC plug using Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Not to mention, it’s down to just $8.50 right now.

Govee Glide Y light features:

Where modern meets futuristic, our lights combine metal and plastic to create a beautiful decoration across your walls. Make a design that feels like a work of art that you can create yourself. With Govee’s RGBIC technology, each edge has different light colors to produce more effects like ultra-smooth flowing or gradient color between wall panels. Adorn your walls with inviting colors that will add more joy into your life. Transform your lighting effects with our DIY feature on Govee Home App.

