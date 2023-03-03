Save 35% on Govee’s Dual Probe Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer down at $19.50

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its 2-Probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $19.59 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for today’s deal. Normally going for $30, this 35% discount comes within $6.50 of the lowest price we’ve tracked overall though today’s deal is the lowest we’ve seen over the past year. Able to monitor a range of temperatures from 32-572°F, this thermometer is perfect for grilling or smoking meats. With the thermometer updating the measurements every second, you’ll be able to accurately monitor the temperature with the Govee Home app notifying you of changes above or below your target. A detailed chart going back 2 hours allows you to track the cooking progress. Powered by two AAA batteries, this meat thermometer is perfect for BBQs and cookouts. Head below for more.

If you don’t care about Bluetooth connectivity, you can save some cash by going with the Neoikos Single Probe Meat Thermometer for $13. Here you get a single probe that is integrated directly into the thermometer itself. This thermometer can also warn you if the temperature is getting above where you want it for whatever you’re cooking. There is even an auto-off function that will turn the unit off when the probe is folded in and there has been no activity for 5 minutes to save battery life.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Looking to have a more streamlined cooking process? We’re currently tracking the new Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer marked down to $160, the best price we’ve tracked. As the name suggests, the real stand out feature of this multi-cooker is its speed. Ninja says it delivers “one touch, one-pot meals in 15 minutes” alongside a 6-quart capacity and a 12-in-1 setup. This model features cooking modes like Speedi steam and crisp, as well as staples like air frying, broiling, baking, bread proofing, searing, slow cooking, and more. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage.

Govee Bluetooth Dual-Probe Meat Thermometer features:

Precise Readings: With 2 probes, monitor meat and oven or grill temperatures at the same time, with accuracy within ±1.8°F. View glaceable graphs in-App of last 2 hours of temp data for a powerful understanding of your cooking heat.

Remotely Monitor & Be Alerted: Use Govee Home App to monitor cooking temperatures via Bluetooth from 230ft away. Receive notifications to your phone, plus alerts on the meat thermometer, when temp rises out of your preset temp.

Preset Temperature Suggestions: Choose from 6 meat types (beef, veal, lamb, chicken, pork, turkey) and 12 beef/lamp doneness presets, or DIY your own personal temp preferences in Govee Home App. Perfect controls for pro chefs and beginners alike!

