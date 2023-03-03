Instant’s 6-qt. Electric Dutch Oven hits new all-time low at $143 shipped (Reg. $230)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Precision 6-quart Electric Dutch Oven for $155.32 $142.76 shipped in green. Regularly $230 and still fetching as much directly from Instant, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also within $5 or so of the all-time holiday low, about $25 under our previous mention, and a notable chance to score one. Despite its focus on delivering an electric Dutch oven experience, it also sports five built-in cooking functions including braise, slow cook, sear, sauté, and warm. Centered around a heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot reminiscent of a typical Dutch oven, it is more than capable of moving from your stovetop, to the cooker base, and directly under the broiler in the oven if needs to be. You can even pull the whole pot out of the unit and use it as an enameled serving dish as well. Head below for more details.

If a more traditional model will suit your needs, Lodge is well-known for delivering well-made cast iron cookware and its Dutch oven is no exception. It sells on Amazon for more than $100 below the price of today’s electric model with an included lid and integrated handles. It’s clearly not going to bring an electric Dutch oven experience to your cooking arsenal, but it is more than capable of taking meals from the stovetop to the oven and beyond – this one even works over an open fire.

Instant Precision 6-quart Electric Dutch Oven features:

Delivering gourmet results right on your countertop. Braise, slow cooking, sear or sauté, cooking pan and warmer, making it the perfect wedding gift, new home gift or bridal shower gift! Featuring a Dutch oven that allows exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get from cooking on a stovetop.Heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is removable, oven and stovetop-safe allowing the same features as a traditional Dutch oven and looks beautiful on your table.

