LEGO’s X-Wing Pilot, Mandalorian, and Darth Vader helmets now on sale from $56 (Reg. $70+)

After just seeing three new additions to the LEGO Star Wars Helmet collection go up for sale at the start of the month, Zavvi is now offering a chance to save on one of last year’s releases. We adored the new LEGO Luke Skywalker Red Five Helmet back when it launched last spring, and now you can bring home the X-Wing Pilot helmet for $55.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while beating our previous mention by $4. It’s the first drop since back over the holiday season, too.

LEGO’s Red Five Helmet arrives as one of the more recent additions to the Star Wars collection and delivers Luke’s iconic Red Five squadron design crafted out of 675 pieces. It packs one of the more unique designs in the lineup, sporting a transparent orange visor that pairs with the usual black display stand. If you’re looking to get your Star Wars display ready for the upcoming UCS X-Wing dropping this spring, today’s offer is worth a look as a notable companion. We walked away quite favorably in our hands-on review, too. Head below for more.

Over at Amazon, the retailer is also marking down some of the other helmets in the LEGO Star Wars collection. While some of the originals have begun selling out at this point, we have two other iconic characters getting the same treatment as the lead deal. Each comes complete with much of the same display-worthy builds and companion stands with name plates, too.

Released right alongside the X-Wing Pilot version, Amazon now has the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet at $59.99. Down from $70, this is the first chance to save since over the holidays last year at $10 off. Not to mention, a fitting price cut to go alongside season three of The Mandalorian premiering this week. Having just launched last spring, this 584-piece set recreates Mando in all of his chromed glory. Pairing some drum lacquer silver bricks with the rest of the grey build, the set completes its display-worthy design with a name plaque and stand. We took a hands-on look earlier in the year, which offers a better idea of what to expect from the kit.

Over on the Original Trilogy side, Amazon also offers the LEGO Darth Vader Helmet for $69.99. This build more regularly sells for $80, and is now $10 off as well. As one of the helmet series sets that is on the way out and slated for retirement, this Darth Vader build stacks up to 834 pieces to assemble the galaxy’s most fearsome Sith Lord. Complete with a display stand and plenty of authentic details, you can dive into our hands-on review for some additional insight.

But for the latest from the LEGO collection at large, March 1 just saw a notable lineup of new sets hit the scene for the start of the month. Ranging from the latest in the Star Wars series to theme reboots like Lord of the Rings and even the international superstars of BTS getting the brick-built treatment, there’s plenty of new creations on tap.

LEGO Luke’s X-Wing Pilot Helmet features:

This buildable model of Luke’s iconic pilot headgear is the first-ever hero helmet or open helmet in the LEGO Star Wars Helmet Collection. Channel your inner Jedi to recreate authentic details, including a brick-built microphone and interior padding, plus translucent red visor elements. Add the integrated stand with a nameplate to complete a striking LEGO Star Wars display piece.

