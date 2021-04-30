Earlier this spring, LEGO showcased the latest additions to its lineup of brick-build re-creations from a galaxy far, far away. And now with Star Wars Day on the horizon, we’re checking out the new LEGO Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets to see if they’re worth the cash ahead of May the 4th promotions. Head below for a closer look and all of the details on the latest releases.

Hands-on with LEGO Darth Vader and Scout Trooper Helmets

LEGO first got in the buildable helmet game right before last year’s Star Wars Fay celebration, debuting a trio of Imperial troopers to add to your collection. In much the same vein, the latest additions to the lineup look to bring yet another pair of fearsome Dark Siders to your collection.

For its latest batch of buildable helmets, the LEGO Group may be introducing some new characters, but it’s not straying too far from the original formula. There’s still a black display base underneath Darth Vader and the Scout Trooper’s iconic mugs, as well as printed name plates that also bear the LEGO Star Wars logo.





In terms of design, these are going to fit right in with the rest of the LEGO Star Wars helmets, given that each one shares the same blocky construction with exposed studs. There’s a similar core at the center that allows you to attach sections of stacked plates and wedges, which achieves a pretty distinct look for both of the Imperial characters.

A closer look at the LEGO Darth Vader helmet

So far, the LEGO Group has been focusing its buildable helmet lineup on some of the villains throughout the Star Wars universe, but it has taken up until now to see the most iconic antagonist from the series, Darth Vader. Finally making a brick-built debut into the collection, this bust marks the most complex build from the series.

As the largest of all five buildable helmets, too, Darth Vader puts all 834 pieces to good use. Before I actually pieced the set together, I was a bit skeptical about how the LEGO Group was going to assemble this one, given its part count is nearly twice as the Scout Trooper’s that launched alongside it. But there are plenty of intricate assembly techniques leveraged here quite well.

There’s a fitting all-black construction, as well as a few stickers to give Vader some of his more iconic details. The LEGO Group has also used some nifty elements to pull off his breathing apparatus, not to mention part of his chest armor built into the stand.

A closer look at the Scout Trooper

Continuing with the theme of re-creating various grunt forces in the Galactic Empire, we’re also getting a new LEGO Scout Trooper helmet. This one has a close to all-white build that’s comprised of 471 pieces, with subtle touches of gray and black throughout to give the build a bit more authenticity.

That mission certainly pays off, as the techniques used throughout to pull off the visor and front aspect of the mask have just the right level of details for you to question if it’s actually a LEGO build or not. And like Darth Vader, the LEGO Group is relying on a few stickers in order to touch up some aspects of the build.

Value – should you buy?

Clocking in at $69.99 for Darth Vader and $49.99 for the Scout Trooper, both of the new buildable helmets land at either end of the pricing spectrum. Vader is the most expensive of the batch, while the Endor-centered trooper clocks in at $10 less than the three builds that came before.

In either case, the value is certainly there with solid price-per-dollar breakdowns on each of the LEGO Star Wars re-creations. But whether they’re must-haves really depends on the builder.







9to5Toys’ Take

Both of the new LEGO buildable helmets are certainly a fine addition to any Star Wars collection, but to what extent is subjective.

I’ll get the disappointments out of the way first. As impressive as the techniques are with Darth Vader, the actual finished model doesn’t quite live up to the reputation of the Sith Lord. There’s something about the look that just doesn’t feel like it does the character justice and doesn’t align with the collectible nature of the helmet series. In terms of living up to the actual on-screen depiction, Darth Vader here is the least accurate of all five kits in the theme.

By comparison, the LEGO Scout Trooper helmet couldn’t be a better build, in my opinion. Sure, the set isn’t as complex as Vader, nor does it have as high of a part count. But the sheer simplicity of the creation delivers a near-flawless re-creation of the iconic Imperial trooper. I’m not quite sure if this one would beat out Boba Fett as being my favorite, but it’s easily one of the best from the buildable helmet collection.

So if you could only buy one of the new LEGO Star Wars helmets, my money would go to the Scout Trooper. But that’s purely from a standpoint of which build is better, in my opinion. If you’re dead set on bringing Darth Vader to your collection and like the look of his buildable LEGO helmet, then the value is certainly there for those that can appreciate the design.

That being said, LEGO has done a fairly solid job at incorporating both of the character’s signature features in the scale, while offering reasonable prices at that. Even if Vader isn’t as easy of a recommendation as the Scout Trooper, both are sure to look great up on display for any Star Wars fans looking to bring a piece of Empire into their collections.

