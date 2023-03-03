Save 43% on ROCCAT’s Burst Pro Air Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse at new low of $56.50

Amazon is now offering the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air Lightweight Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse for $56.55 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 43% discount, or solid $43.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $3.50. You will have the option of connecting over 2.4GHz with the included USB dongle or over Bluetooth 5.2 with this option being for those looking to achieve longer battery life and are not as worried about latency. Speaking of battery life, you can expect up to 100 hours on a single charge with a 10-minute juice up over the USB-C port giving an additional 5 hours of playtime. ROCCAT implemented its Bionic Shell here to cut the weight down to just 81 grams while showing off its four-zone AIMO RGB Zones. The Owl-Eye optical sensor can track up to 400 IPS with the DPI getting as high as 19K. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $35. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Have you been looking for a powerful mobile gaming solution? We’re currently tracking the Alienware X15 R2 i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop marked down to $2,325, the all-time Amazon low price. Ready to take your gaming setup on the go, this laptop has quite a bit of power in a compact package. There’s a 14-core i9-12900H processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, and the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. On top of all that power, there’s a 360Hz 1080p display that features NVIDIA’s G-SYNC technology for a tear-free experience, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, which allows you to have a solid connection to both the internet and peripherals.

ROCCAT Burst Pro Air Mouse features:

Introducing the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air Lightweight Optical Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse for Windows PC. The Burst Pro Air brings ROCCAT’s symmetrical lightweight shape with its rich feature set, comfort and performance, into wireless. Meticulously crafted from the ground up, its shape delivers maximum comfort. Featuring ROCCAT Stellar Wireless technology, gamers get exceptional signal strength for a virtually latency-free connection and up to 100 hours of battery life.

