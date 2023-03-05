Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Home Circuit sets now 40% off ahead of Mario Day at $60 shipped

After seeing loads of Mario and friends Switch games go on sale this morning to kick off the Mario Day festivities early, the expected price drop on Nintendo’s augmented reality Mario Kart kit has as well. You can now score the Mario and Luigi Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets down at $59.99 shipped via Amazon, Target, GameStop, and others. That’s a solid $40 or 40% off the regular $100 price tag, matching the most readily available 2022 Black Friday deals, and the first discount since the holidays last year. Head below for more details on the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Day deal.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings everyone’s favorite Nintendo mascot racer to life in the living room and elsewhere. Combining the included physical, real-life kart and track pieces with an AR-based experience tied to Mario Kart 8 on the Switch console, players can create their very own circuits on the floor – it also supports multiplayer (each with their own Home Circuit kit), and you’ll only need on Nintendo Switch console to make it happen.

The Mario Day 2023 price drop is now live at Amazon, but we will leave some other retailer links below in case it starts to sell out and the like throughout the week.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit features:

Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart

Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality

The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course

Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play

Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; Sold separately)

