Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Home Circuit sets now 40% off ahead of Mario Day at $60 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $100 $60
Black Friday Mario Kart Live

After seeing loads of Mario and friends Switch games go on sale this morning to kick off the Mario Day festivities early, the expected price drop on Nintendo’s augmented reality Mario Kart kit has as well. You can now score the Mario and Luigi Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets down at $59.99 shipped via Amazon, Target, GameStop, and others. That’s a solid $40 or 40% off the regular $100 price tag, matching the most readily available 2022 Black Friday deals, and the first discount since the holidays last year. Head below for more details on the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Day deal. 

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings everyone’s favorite Nintendo mascot racer to life in the living room and elsewhere. Combining the included physical, real-life kart and track pieces with an AR-based experience tied to Mario Kart 8 on the Switch console, players can create their very own circuits on the floor – it also supports multiplayer (each with their own Home Circuit kit), and you’ll only need on Nintendo Switch console to make it happen.

The Mario Day 2023 price drop is now live at Amazon, but we will leave some other retailer links below in case it starts to sell out and the like throughout the week. 

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon

Walmart

GameStop

Best Buy

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit features:

  • Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart
  • Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality
  • The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course
  • Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play
  • Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; Sold separately)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Early Mario Day 2023 Switch game deals start today! Mar...
Kerbal Space Program 2 is now in early access, but shou...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day Apple Accessory Sale, ...
Light up those spring evenings with TIKI’s Smokel...
Save 35% on Govee’s Dual Probe Wireless Bluetooth...
Three LEGO Ideas kits coming in 2023: Tales of the Spac...
TP-Link’s Kasa 2K Wired Outdoor Security Camera f...
Save $80 on Momax’s 15W 10,000mAh MagSafe 3-in-1 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments