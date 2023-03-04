Early Mario Day 2023 Switch game deals start today! Mario Bros. U, Mario Kart 8, Party Superstars, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Mario Day game deals

Mario Day game deals are scheduled to start going live today! While MAR10 proper won’t start until later this week on Friday, physical game deals in celebration of the mustached hero should be kicking off today. Last week, Nintendo unleashed an official press release for the 2023 Mario Day festivities, detailing loads of price drops, a Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One console bundle, an eShop sale, and a series of activities running all month long. While the console bundle isn’t scheduled to go live until later this week, we should be seeing some big-time physical Switch game deals hit today (if they aren’t already) and quite possibly the Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits. Head below for more details.

Nintendo Mario Day game deals:

While we aren’t sure exactly what games will go live today and from what retailers, titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario Party Superstars, “and many more” were mentioned by Nintendo last week. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy should have many, if not all, of the aforementioned titles and then some marked down to at least $40 today:

Note: We will update this post throughout the day as pricing goes live

Beyond the Mario Day game deals, you’ll find more of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Kerbal Space Program 2 is now in early access, but shou...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day Apple Accessory Sale, ...
Relax outside with the fam in Coleman’s SaluSpa i...
Light up those spring evenings with TIKI’s Smokel...
Save 35% on Govee’s Dual Probe Wireless Bluetooth...
Three LEGO Ideas kits coming in 2023: Tales of the Spac...
TP-Link’s Kasa 2K Wired Outdoor Security Camera f...
Save $80 on Momax’s 15W 10,000mAh MagSafe 3-in-1 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments