Early Mario Day 2023 Switch game deals start today! Mario Bros. U, Mario Kart 8, Party Superstars, much more

Mario Day game deals are scheduled to start going live today! While MAR10 proper won’t start until later this week on Friday, physical game deals in celebration of the mustached hero should be kicking off today. Last week, Nintendo unleashed an official press release for the 2023 Mario Day festivities, detailing loads of price drops, a Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One console bundle, an eShop sale, and a series of activities running all month long. While the console bundle isn’t scheduled to go live until later this week, we should be seeing some big-time physical Switch game deals hit today (if they aren’t already) and quite possibly the Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits. Head below for more details.

Nintendo Mario Day game deals:

While we aren’t sure exactly what games will go live today and from what retailers, titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario Party Superstars, “and many more” were mentioned by Nintendo last week. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy should have many, if not all, of the aforementioned titles and then some marked down to at least $40 today:

Note: We will update this post throughout the day as pricing goes live…

Beyond the Mario Day game deals, you’ll find more of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

