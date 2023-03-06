Amazon’s latest Fire tablet sale knocks up to 40% off HD 8, kids models, and more from $60

Joining the new all-time low on its Halo Rise smart lamp and the ongoing offers on its multi-platform Luna wireless gaming controller, Amazon has now launched a new Fire HD tablet sale. Headlining today’s sale in many ways is the mid-tier, latest-model Fire HD 8 that has now dropped to within $5 of the lowest we have ever tracked. Joined by a series of other models and configurations, for both kids and the rest of us, the newest Fire HD 8 launched back in September alongside the rest of Amazon’s latest collection of tech at $100, is now a solid 40% off the going rate, and is the most affordable option in today’s sale. There are some refurbished Amazon tablets on sale right here, but you will find our top picks from the new models that are now on sale below.
Amazon Fire HD tablet deals:
- Fire HD 8 32GB $60 (Reg. $100)
- Fire HD 8 Plus 32GB $80 (Reg. $120)
- Fire HD 8 Plus 64GB $80 (Reg. $155)
- Fire HD 10 32GB $100 (Reg. $150)
- Fire HD 10 Plus 32GB $140 (Reg. $180)
- And even more…
Fire HD Kids deals:
- Fire 7 16GB $70 (Reg. $110)
- Fire HD 8 Kids 32GB $100 (Reg. $150)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 32GB $160 (Reg. $200)
- And even more…
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features:
- All day battery life – Up to 13 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.
- Stream or download your favorite shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO. Enjoy your favorite content from Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).
- Fire HD 8 offers 8″ HD display and 2 GB RAM. Choose from 32GB or 64GB (up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card). New design is thinner and lighter than previous gen. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 8 is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021).
- Stay connected with family and friends – ask Alexa to make video calls to friends and family or download apps like Zoom.
