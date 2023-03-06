Amazon’s latest Fire tablet sale knocks up to 40% off HD 8, kids models, and more from $60

Joining the new all-time low on its Halo Rise smart lamp and the ongoing offers on its multi-platform Luna wireless gaming controller, Amazon has now launched a new Fire HD tablet sale. Headlining today’s sale in many ways is the mid-tier, latest-model Fire HD 8 that has now dropped to within $5 of the lowest we have ever tracked. Joined by a series of other models and configurations, for both kids and the rest of us, the newest Fire HD 8 launched back in September alongside the rest of Amazon’s latest collection of tech at $100, is now a solid 40% off the going rate, and is the most affordable option in today’s sale. There are some refurbished Amazon tablets on sale right here, but you will find our top picks from the new models that are now on sale below.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links