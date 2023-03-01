Amazon’s multi-platform wireless Luna gamepad just dropped down to $50 (Reg. $70), more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $70 $50
Amazon Luna Controller Cloud Gaming Controller

Amazon has now launched a notable series of deals centered around its official Luna Wireless Cloud Gaming Controller. The regularly $70 gamepad is now marked down to $49.99 shipped. That’s $20 or nearly 30% off the going rate, matching the second-lowest total we have tracked, and the best around. This is also the first notable price drop since the limited holiday offers at the end of last year. While this controller is specifically designed for Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service, it is also a more than capable and compatible gamepad for a range of platforms and hardware including Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear alongside Windows and Mac machines. Features include USB-C charging, low-friction thumbsticks, a D-pad, and textured grips. Get a closer look at the Amazon Luna controller in our hands-on review and head below for more.

More Amazon Luna Controller deals:

More concerned with your PC battlestation right now? Head straight over to our dedicated guide where you’ll find the best deals on mice, keyboards, PC internals, and all-in-one machines. For example, we are now tracking some of the best prices ever on ASUS’ ROG Chakram X Gaming Mouse and CORSAIR’s M65 RGB Ultra wireless, just to name a couple. Be sure to browse through and bookmark this page so you never end up paying full price on PC gaming gear. 

Luna Wireless Cloud Gaming Controller features:

Designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service. Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices. When playing on Luna, pause your game on one screen then pick up right where you left off on another. Connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers using Cloud Direct technology for low-latency gameplay.

