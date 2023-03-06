Save 36% on ASUS’ ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $90

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 36% discount, or solid $50 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked for this model. This is also the lowest price we’ve seen since October last year. Coming in the Tenkeyless form factor (TKL), you will miss out on some editing keys and have no Numpad, but you will have much more room for your mouse to maneuver around. It also comes equipped with ROG NX Red key switches for a smooth, linear response while gaming. One unique feature that I personally haven’t seen on another keyboard is the Instant Privacy key which minimizes all open apps and mutes all audio with a simple keypress. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum faceplate to stand up to everyday use while staying stylish in the process. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60.50. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the ones above. Have you been searching for a mobile gaming solution? We’re still tracking the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Laptop marked down to $999, a return to the all-time low price. This laptop features plenty of power to handle whatever on-the-go task you may have. There’s an 11th Generation i7 processor in tow, as well as the RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card, making it capable of handling both creative and gaming tasks with ease. Windows 11 comes pre-installed and there’s even a 135W USB-C charger that’s compatible with all of your Galaxy devices, as well as Apple, Google, and more. Samsung was even able to pack a 10-key keypad on the side of the keyboard to make data entry tasks even easier.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe Gaming Keyboard features:

ACTION READY. CRAFTED COMPACT. – A compact, tenkeyless mechanical keyboard with Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Ctrl key that’s easier to feel and find in the FPS frenzy. With ROG-tuned ROG NX mechanical switches, all-aluminum top plate, and more customizable Aura RGB lighting engineered into an ROG keyboard than ever before.

TKL FORM FACTOR FOR FPS GAMING – ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe is a high-performance mechanical gaming keyboard with a small footprint, freeing up space for broader mouse movements – perfect for the lower sensitivity settings that slow the reticle for leveled-up aiming accuracy.

INSTANT PRIVACY – A quick tap of ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe’s Stealth key instantly hides all apps and mutes all audio, assuring privacy the moment you need it. Decorated with an iconic cloaked-figure motif, a second push of Stealth puts everything back to just the way it was.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!