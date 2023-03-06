Minecraft 1.20 gets official Trails & Tales name, launches later this year

If you’ve been following our Minecraft 1.20 update coverage, well, the upcoming version of the game finally has a name. Minecraft 1.20 is now officially the Trails & Tales update, and it was first announced on the premiere episode of Minecraft Monthly, a new news show for the beloved game. What all does the Trails & Tales update bring? We’ve covered most of it already, but keep reading to get fully up to date on what you can expect to come to our favorite brick-building game later this year.

Minecraft Trails & Tales launches later this year

Minecraft’s Trails & Tales update is similar to many of the previous updates to the game, showcasing the theme of 1.20. Per the developers, the Trails & Tales update represents “the journey that Minecraft takes us on, and the unique stories that each of us [brings] back.” Since starting to play Minecraft a few months ago, it’s actually become one of my favorite games… ever. There’s so much to do, and you can play either solo or with friends in the same world. You can play with mods, without mods, with shaders, without shaders, and even choose to do whatever you want in the world.

Here’s what Agnes Larsson had to say about the 1.20 Trails & Tales update for Minecraft.

The 1.20 update is all about self expression, specifically self expression through representation, story telling, and world building. And, it’s the journey – your trails – that ties it all together. The Minecraft worlds belong to the players – and so do the stories, or tales, about those worlds.

There are a lot of Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales features to play already in the Bedrock betas and Java Snapshots, so if you’re itching to see everything it has to offer, that’s your best bet. But, for the more cautious among you, we’ll give a quick refresher as to everything that’s coming in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales.

For starters, we’re getting a new mob: the sniffer. This ancient mob ties in well with the new archaeology function that’s being introduced to the game, allowing you to find hidden treasures in sandy areas. There are also new hanging signs, a chiseled bookshelf, crafting with bamboo, and the ability to trim your armor. All of the aforementioned features are in the snapshots, betas, and previews already, so those who want to try them out can do so right now.

The official release of Minecraft’s 1.20 Trails & Tales update is slated for later this year, though that’s as specific as the developers have chosen to go with it right now.

9to5Toys’ Take

Minecraft is a game that I have grown very fond of, as I already stated. In fact, I currently run one server that friends and I play on, and we’re starting a new one this week with an entirely different mod pack to have even more fun. I’m stoked for the 1.20 update and all it brings, as archaeology will add a new thing to focus on when in desert biomes instead of just running from Outposts, finding water, or mining sand… lots and lots of sand.

And actually, I think I’m going to stay away from the betas and snapshots myself, as I want the game to feel fresh and new when I dive into the update once it officially releases. Of course, I’ll be following the news as it happens to know more about what we can expect, but the actual gameplay I’ll save for the official launch later this year. What about you?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!