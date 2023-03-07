New Amazon low delivers 4TB of Crucial X8 Portable SSD to your EDC for $225 shipped

Joining ongoing price drops on the smaller capacity variants, Amazon just knocked the Crucial X8 4TB Portable Solid-State Drive down to a new $224.99 shipped all-time low. Originally $480, this model has sold for closer to $280 since late last year and has now hit the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Once a particularly pricey proposition (as the original price above suggests), 4TB portable SSDs are starting to come down to earth in terms of pricing – today’s deal is much less per TB than a pair of 2TB SanDisk Extreme variants for example. The X8 lineup delivers 1,050MB/s speeds, USB-C connectivity, an anodized aluminum core, 7.5-foot drop protection, and compatibility with a range of gear out of the box (Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, and more). Additional details below.

The Crucial X6 lineup is a notable lower-cost alternative for folks that don’t need the fastest file transfer speeds. They certainly aren’t going to keep up with the 1,050MB/s above, but the up to 800MB/s will be just fine for most casual users and considering prices start at just $43 right now, they are a more economical choice as well.

Yesterday also saw the 2022 model Samsung T7 Shield models drop back to the sale prices we saw at the top of the year with the 1TB variant now starting from $89 shipped. All of the details you need on these offers are waiting right here and you’ll find even more storage discounts here including an ongoing offer on SanDisk’s forged metal 1TB Extreme PRO 2,000MB/s portable SSD.

Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

