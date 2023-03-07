Anker’s Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling wireless earbuds return to holiday pricing today at $85

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds at $84.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and closer to somewhere between $100 at $130 these days at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Now available in purple, white, or black at the discounted rate, they might not be the new Liberty 4 set we reviewed previously, but they are a more affordable option nonetheless. The Liberty 3 Pro deliver active noise cancellation alongside HearID tech that “analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile.” Beyond that, you’ll find 32 hours of battery life alongside a wireless charging-ready case and compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones. Get a closer hands-on look right here and head below for more.

A much less expensive option here would be something like the Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds that are selling for under $35 shipped on Amazon right now. They aren’t going to include all of the bells and whistles of the model above, but, much like most Anker earbuds, deliver notable value for the money with a 32-hour battery, USB-C charging, and built-in mics at a more than affordable price.

Alongside an ongoing deal on Marshall’s retro-inspired Minor III textured wireless buds, we also have the best price ever still live on the just-released Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue Beats Fit Pro colorways at $160 shipped. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting in our previous deal coverage and be sure to swing by our dedicated headphones hub for even more discounted options.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds feature:

ACAA 2.0: Our exclusive coaxial dual driver technology delivers high and low frequency sound directly to your ear without interference. Its wide soundstage is detailed and spacious, bass has a deep punch, mids are luscious, and treble sparkles.

Personalized Noise Cancelling: Standard noise cancelling only adjusts noise based on data. HearID ANC analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction and reduces external sound to suit your ears.

Fusion Comfort Fit: Liberty 3 Pro’s earbuds have a triple-point ergonomic shape and built-in ear pressure relief for all-day comfort. 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and flexible ear wings ensure you get a strong seal and secure grip.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!