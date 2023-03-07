Save 20% on ANYCUBIC’s Kobra FDM 3D Printer at the all-time low of $240, more from $190

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official ANYCUBIC Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its FDM and resin 3D printers with deals starting from $190. Leading the way here has to be the ANYCUBIC Kobra FDM 3D Printer for $239.99 shipped. Normally going for $299, this 20% discount, or solid $59 price drop marks the lowest price we’ve tracked for this model. If you were to grab the printer directly from ANYCUBIC you’d be spending at least $9 more. Coming with an 8.7- by 8.7- by 9.8-inch print volume, it is said that you can be up and printing within 10 minutes of unboxing the Kobra. It also comes equipped with the brand’s LeviQ auto leveling system to ensure perfect first layers every time. This build plate is also removable and flexible so getting off those smaller prints will be as easy as twisting the plate. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about this printer and keep reading below for more deals.

More ANYCUBIC 3D Printer deals:

While you can find tons of files online that you can download and print off, there is something to be said about the feeling you get when you print something you created. But in order to make models, you’ll need a computer that can run modeling software. One option is the Skytech Shiva Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop marked down to $1,150, the second-best price we’ve tracked. Here you’ll have a desktop equipped with a 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 5600X and RTX 3060 Ti graphics so you can even game at 1080p and 1440p with ease.

ANYCUBIC Kobra FDM 3D Printer features:

Intelligent Auto Leveling 3d printer: Anycubic Kobra captured with the Self-developed Anycubic LeviQ Leveling Function equipped with 25-point precise leveling up, which can compensate the unevenness of the heated bed automatically, to achieve easy, fast and precise leveling, providing you with a more intelligent printing experience.

Ultra Smooth Printing: Direct drive extruder provides greater conveying force and preciser filament control. Compatible with PLA/ABS/PETG/TPU flexible materials. It can reduce jitter in filament transmission and ensure printing precision.

More Function: ①ANYCUBIC Kobra is an all-in-one frame 3D printer, can minimize the shaking to improve the print quality. The modular design allows the printer to be assembled only in 10 minutes;②ANYCUBIC Kobra is equipped with 4.3-inch LCD touch screen, which brings sensitive response and brighter display, offering better using experience

