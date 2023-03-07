Bose Headphones 700 fall as low as $279 with active noise cancellation in tow (Reg. $379)

Amazon now offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $329 shipped. Typically fetching $379 these days, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while delivering the best price of the year. It’s the first markdown since back over the holiday shopping season, which clocked in at the all-time low of $269 for a limited time over Black Friday. Bose Headphones 700 deliver one of the best distraction-free listening experiences on the market with 11 levels of active noise cancellation at the center of the experience. Alongside 20-hour battery life, you’ll have the option of both Bluetooth and wired listening to round out the package with onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind going the refurbished route, there’s also the option to go pick up the Bose Headphones 700 direct from the official Bose eBay storefront. Marked down by an extra $60, you can bring home the same noise cancelling experience as above for $279. We took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program a few years back, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings that total up to $100 off.

This morning saw Anker’s popular Liberty 3 Pro earbuds get in on the savings action, delivering a more true wireless experience that we’ve written home about about in the past. But don’t forget that we’re tracking some of the very first discounts on the just-released Beats Fit Pro colorways. Now available in some bright new Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue styles, these all-time lows are live for $160.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

